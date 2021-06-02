Calvin Johnson Has 'Mad Respect' for Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell

Calvin Johnson is looking forward to seeing what can be accomplished under the new Detroit Lions regime.

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson recalls playing with current head coach Dan Campbell.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Johnson explained that he recently ran across both Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes at Ford Field.

For a roster that is seeking to turnaround their fortunes after three underwhelming seasons, playing for a coach they respect is paramount.

“He was playing on one arm. He was still out there starting, playing against beasts out there, but still sustaining,” Johnson said. “So mad respect to him, and I know the guys are going to respect him.”

"I’ve met Brad (Holmes) too. He’s done some good things out there in L.A., so I’m looking forward to see what they do.”

Friendly interactions with Lions principle owner Sheila Ford Hamp

Ahead of his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Hame, the final step in repairing the organization's relationship with Johnson would be returning the money they asked for upon his retirement from the NFL, a move that has been frowned upon by players and a significant portion of the fanbase.

Johnson expressed that he has yet to be given any of the money back, and the Lions have yet to communicate any plans to do so with him.

“As of this year really, I’ve had a couple conversations with Sheila. I’ve got to know her a little bit. Just really friendly, getting to know the family, and she said she would send me and my wife some flowers after we had the baby. So, it’s been very friendly," Johnson said. “That’s where it’s at really. Just some friendly back and forth.”

