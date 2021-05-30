Penei Sewell Explains Reason for Opting Out of 2020 Season

Penei Sewell explains why he opted out of the 2020 season at Oregon.

Offensive lineman Penei Sewell understands why some would recall that he opted-out of the 2020 season at Oregon.

When he missed rookie minicamp due to being diagnosed with COVID-19, there were inferences to the season he missed in college.

Some wondered: If he was so concerned about the global pandemic in college, then how did he contract coronavirus just ahead of an important period of time in his career?

"People get that mixed up," Sewell told reporters. "The reason why I ultimately opted-out was because the Pac-12 cancelled their season. And from there on, I didn't know what was going on. That was the reason."

Embracing the challenge of moving from left tackle to right tackle

While it is understandable that changing positions is never as easy as it may appear for a first round NFL talent, Sewell has embraced the challenge of learning and playing right tackle early in his career.

Sewell told reporters the biggest adjustment in OTAs has been moving from left tackle, where played at Oregon in 2018 and 2019, to the right tackle position, where he's expected to begin his career with Detroit.

"It's a whole different feel," Sewell said. "It's a little bit of an adjustment, but again, I love a challenge and it's something I'm looking forward to. It takes me back to my high school days and I'm looking forward to growing in that position."

"Look, he looks like a rookie," head coach Dan Campbell said of Sewell. "He looks athletic. Man, he's got talent, he's hungry, he's aggressive. Let's just center back, calm down, watch how everybody does it. Watch the flow, watch your footwork here, take your steps, watch the cadence, listen to these things. Even in three days, you see him improving already. That's all you can ask for right now. It's good to have him here and to be with those guys, it's exactly what you want."

