One Player Detroit Lions Could Trade After June 1

The Detroit Lions will be able to take advantage of roster transactions that are favorable to their salary cap, beginning on June 1st.

NFL teams have the capability to spread out salary-cap hits on players released or traded after June 1st, instead of facing the entire cap hit.

While the Lions could save additional cap space by trading players like veterans Trey Flowers, Jamie Collins or Halapoulivaati Vaitai, one player could be on his way out of Motown, based on recent rumors.

Tyrell Crosby is a potential trade candidate, after the organization drafted Penei Sewell in the first round, essentially relegating Crosby to a backup role. Trading Crosby would open up $2.1 million in cap room that the Lions could roll over.

Despite Crosby's cap status not changing due to the June 1 designation, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes could look to secure additional draft capital by trading the fourth-year lineman.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

With rumors swirling, offensive line coach Hank Fraley recently told reporters he still believes Crosby has a role on the Lions' offensive line.

"Crosby can be a great piece of the puzzle for us," Fraley said. "He’s seen it, you guys have seen it, he’s proved it. Last year, unfortunately, he had to miss the last couple games of the year, but he was playing pretty good. And, the guy’s a competitor.

"He’s always had to compete for everything. Went to Oregon, competed. He got here, competed. And that’s all I’m looking forward to is him coming in and competing, and we’re gonna try and play the best five, maybe six sometimes on the field," Fraley continued. "Shoot, we’ll go seven. I’ll be greedy and put all those guys out there if I can."

The 25-year-old has started 18 games during his tenure in Detroit. He has proven to be a versatile lineman, capable of stepping in when others ahead of him on the depth chart have battled injuries.

"He’s still a young man in this league, and he’s going to come in and help us get better," Fraley said. "Conversations I’ve always had, because I’ve been in some of those shoes, trade rumors, not trade rumors, you can only control what you can control. Just keep working."

More From SI All Lions:

Lions Chances of Going Worst-to-First Viewed as 'Pipedream'

Michael Brockers Will Attend Lions OTAs

Penei Sewell Explains Reason for Opting Out of 2020 Season

Aaron Glenn Wants 'Ass Kickers' on Defense

Odds WR Julio Jones Is Traded to Detroit Lions

4 Takeaways from Detroit Lions' OTAs