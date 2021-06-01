Detroit Lions Sign DT Brian Price

The Detroit Lions lost one of their defensive linemen when Joel Health suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the first week of organized team activities.

One week later, the Lions have filled his roster position by signing defensive tackle Brian Price.

Price, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 322 pounds, is a fourth-year player out of the University of Texas-San Antonio.

He joined the Green Bay Packers at the tail end of the 2020 season for the second time after originally signing with Green Bay as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016.

Price spent time on the Packers' practice squad and active roster in 2016-17, appearing in one game during the 2016 season.

Over his career, he has also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns.

“We want ass kickers,” defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said at practice last week when discussing his vision for the Lions' defense and Levi Onwuzurike's comments after being drafted. “So we expect to play that way anyway, and it’s nothing new to what my vision is for a Detroit Lions defense. He just solidified what my expectations of him is anyway.”

Price will be competing with Da'Shawn Hand, Nick Williams, Kevin Strong, Jashon Cornell, John Penisini and John Atkins for a reserve role.

It is expected that Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill and Michael Brockers will be the starters along the defensive line.

