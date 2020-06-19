Can Romeo Okwara Have a Comeback Season in 2020?

Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara had a breakout season back in 2018.

As a 14-game starter, Okwara compiled a career best and team leading 7.5 sacks to go along with 39 combined tackles.

In the past, he’s explained how the increased playing time naturally helped him to find comfort at the NFL level.

Okwara is now heading into the final year of his two-year deal.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

While 2019 saw his production drop off from his breakout 2018 campaign that earned him the extension, there is still reason to believe he has a role in Detroit beyond 2020.

His playing time took an expected dip in 2019 with the arrival of Trey Flowers, who took over the starting spot at right defensive end.

Okwara made just one start in 2019 -- finishing the year with 1.5 sacks and 28 combined tackles.

The percentage of snaps that he played was cut down by about 20% and his numbers were consequently decreased as a result.

Despite what the 2019 statistical story might tell you, he does possess the potential to have a significant impact in opposing backfields, as 2018 would clearly state.

While he currently appears to be destined for another season of working behind Trey Flowers, perhaps there are other ways the Lions could incorporate him in 2020.

When you turn on the film, you can see that he has the ability to not only rush the quarterback, but also step back in coverage when necessary to make open-field tackles.

This isn’t something that most defensive ends are comfortable doing. New defensive coordinator Cory Undlin could potentially utilize him more frequently by testing out this ability in a few more obvious passing down situations.

There could also be hidden motivation in the arrival of his brother Julian to the roster.

Detroit's third round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is an emerging linebacker who should make his own case to earn playing time his rookie season.

They’ll become the league’s fifth set of brothers currently playing for the same team.

One difference between their NFL careers is the fact that Julian was drafted and Romeo wasn’t.

For Romeo, perhaps it’ll be a matter of finding the fuel that all undrafted players seem to possess in order to make his case for more opportunities in 2020 and beyond.

