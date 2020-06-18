Stafford and Golladay Duo Can Become Best in NFL

This upcoming season, there is an emerging and exciting quarterback-wide receiver duo that has an opportunity to take the NFL by storm.

The Lions' Matthew Stafford and Kenny Golladay have the potential in 2020 to form one of the most explosive and dynamic pairings in the history of the NFL.

Recall, one of the great duos in NFL history was the Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison.

Beginning with Manning’s second season, Harrison secured at least 82 catches, 1,113 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight consecutive seasons.

NFL writer Dan Hanzus recently predicted each NFC team's most valuable player.

For Detroit, its fourth-year wide receiver in Golladay got the nod.

As Hanzus explained,

"Despite getting only half a season with Matthew Stafford in 2019, Golladay still finished with 65 catches for 1,190 yards and a league-leading 11 touchdowns. Detroit was a top-10 offense before Stafford's back gave out. With a healthy Stafford, it's not crazy to imagine Golladay surging to All-Pro-level production in his fourth season."

It is clear that Stafford has developed a comfortable level of trust in the emerging receiver.

Through the first four games of 2019, Golladay totaled 19 catches for 243 yards, including four touchdown grabs.

With offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell in his second year at the helm, look for Stafford and Golladay to take the next step in their burgeoning relationship.

