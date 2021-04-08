NFL Analyst Expects Goff to Have Less Production in 2021

Quarterback Jared Goff has strong support in the Detroit Lions' front office.

When he was initially traded to Detroit, many felt that he would be a "bridge" quarterback while the organization searched for its next franchise passer.

New Lions general manager Brad Holmes then decided to restructure Goff's contract, ensuring his stay in Motown would be extended past the 2021 season.

Detroit Lions

Given his down season in 2020, many are wondering what type of production Detroit can expect from the 26-year-old quarterback.

Former NFL quarterback and current NFL Network analyst David Carr believes Goff's production will be less than what it was a year ago.

He projects Goff to record a 65 percent completion percentage in 2021, to go along with 3,200 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

According to Carr, "Goff's coming off a rocky season, in which he suffered a thumb injury that might've caused him to lose some confidence and play tentatively in January. The former No. 1 overall pick has a chance to regain that confidence in the Motor City with an offense that looks to lean on the run, with players like D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Kerryon Johnson in the backfield."

New Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn is likely striving to improve upon Detroit's anemic rushing attack from the past few seasons.

"The rushing attack will be critical to Goff's success, as his new group of pass-catchers won't be nearly as dynamic as the ones he's used to playing with, especially after Detroit let its top two wideouts (Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones) walk in free agency," Carr added. "I see Goff having a solid year, but it won't be near what we got used to seeing when he was paired with Sean McVay."

More from SI All Lions:

4 Keys to Success for Julian Okwara in 2021

Can DT Da'Shawn Hand Be an Impact Defender in 2021?

Romeo Okwara Discusses Expectations for Lions in 2021

Which Players on One-Year Contracts Have Chance to Return to Lions in 2022?

Should the Lions Target Teddy Bridgewater for Backup Quarterback Job?