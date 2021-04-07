Romeo Okwara Discusses Expectations for Lions in 2021

Read more on Romeo Okwara's expectations for the Detroit Lions in 2021 and his thoughts on being able to play with his brother Julian

Romeo Okwara enters the 2021 season, coming off a career-best campaign.

The 6-foot-4, 263-pound defensive end played in all 16 games (logged nine starts) a year ago, and recorded a career-high 44 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits and 10 sacks.

But, he did it all under the leadership of a different head coach (Matt Patricia) and different defensive coordinator (Cory Undlin).

In 2020, the duo oversaw a Detroit defense that allowed franchise-worst marks in both total yards (6,716) and points (519) for a single season.

The coaching staff and front office have been completely overhauled since, leading to the hiring of former New Orleans Saints tight ends coach/assistant head man Dan Campbell as the franchise's new head coach.

Okwara talked about his new sideline boss on the Wednesday morning edition of "Good Morning Football" -- the NFL Network's signature morning program -- and mentioned that he and Campbell have exchanged a "couple" text messages since Campbell was hired.

"He's (Campbell's) ready to go. Ready 'to bite some kneecaps off.' Whatever you want to think," Okwara said. "But, we're all fired up to be back in the building and to take on this new year. We're all very excited. Lots of changes within the organization, (and) we're all just ready to get back together."

Junfu Han, Imagn Content Services, LLC

Best thing about playing with his brother Julian Okwara

Romeo Okwara -- set to turn 26 June 17 -- is the older brother of Julian Okwara, 23, who was drafted by the Lions in the third round of last year's draft (No. 67 overall) out of Notre Dame.

At the end of the 2020 campaign, Romeo was an impending free agent.

He forego a chance at testing out the open market, in favor of re-signing with Detroit on a three-year, $39 million contract -- in large part due to being able to play with his younger brother.

"At the end of the day, for me, it was a pretty simple decision," Okwara told reporters, after deciding to re-up with the Lions in mid-March. "Being able to play with my brother, and I guess continue that, what we wanted, our vision we have and what we want to get done in the city of Detroit, that was very important to me. So, it was kind of a no-brainer for me."

During his appearance on Good Morning Football, he also reflected on the best part of playing on the same NFL team as Julian.

He explained, "He lives right next door to me. We drive to practice every morning together. We get the chance to talk and enjoy that bond. We never got the chance to play in college or high school together. So, this is the first time (for us) on the (same) playing field. Honestly, just wanted to embrace that experience, and be there for him as much as I can.

Like every set of siblings, they get on each other's nerves from time to time, too.

"We definitely get along for the most part. But, those morning rides can be quiet sometimes, depending on the mood," Okwara told Good Morning Football. "Yeah, we definitely butt heads sometimes, especially when we spend all that time together. But, at the end of the day, we're just so thankful to be able to play the game that we love together."

Unlike Julian, Romeo was not a draft pick of an NFL franchise. Instead, he was an undrafted free agent who signed with the N.Y. Giants in 2016.

On Wednesday, he provided NFL Network host Kay Adams with his message for 2021 draft prospects that suffer the same fate as him and go undrafted.

"I went through the whole thing, sitting there, watching guys get chosen in front of me," Okwara said. "I watched every single one, every single round, every single pick be called. But, I would say bring that same feeling that you carried with you throughout the draft and bring it to training camp, OTAs, whatever it is. And, every time you have to wake up early and you think about how hard it is, just think about that moment, and bring that energy with you throughout the entire season."

