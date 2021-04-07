Which Players on One-Year Contracts Have Chance to Return to Lions?

Read more on which players on one-year contracts have a chance of returning to the Detroit Lions in 2022

The Lions sure love handing out one-year contracts.

Of the 11 free agents the organization has signed this offseason, 10 of them have been inked to one-year deals -- the latest being veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

With strong performances, at least a few of the players brought in on one-year contracts have a chance of returning to Motown for a second season.

Here's a look now at the four individuals inked to one-year deals this offseason that have the strongest chance of being brought back to Detroit for a second campaign.

4.) LB Alex Anzalone

Until inking a one-year, $1.75M deal with the Lions this offseason, Anzalone had never suited up for an NFL franchise other than the New Orleans Saints.

Drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Anzalone has been a solid rotational linebacker throughout his career.

He also has the benefit of having played for Lions head man Dan Campbell in New Orleans, with whom Campbell served as the tight ends coach and assistant head coach under Sean Payton.

In 2020, Anzalone started in a career-high nine games, and recorded 41 total tackles and three tackles for loss.

Campbell & Co. will rely upon Anzalone to help upgrade a Detroit linebackers unit that has been depleted by the offseason departures of Reggie Ragland, Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones.

3.) WR Breshad Perriman

He's not as good as his dad in former Lions receiver Brett Perriman, who played 10 NFL seasons, including the bulk of his career in the Motor City.

However, Breshad, at just 27 years old, offers Detroit offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn a nice speed option in the passing game.

Since being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, he's bounced around, with stops in Cleveland, Tampa Bay and New York (with the Jets).

In his lone campaign with the Jets in 2020, he suited up for 12 games, and produced 30 receptions, 505 yards and three TDs.

While on the surface Perriman appears to be just a placeholder-type of player, he still is in the prime of his career. And, with enough reps, he could prove to be deserving of a second contract with the Lions.

2.) CB Quinton Dunbar

Dunbar is the latest Detroit free-agent addition, and he will help fill a void in the secondary, after the Lions cut both Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman earlier this offseason.

Dunbar, an undrafted free-agent acquisition of the Washington Football Team in 2015, has averaged five passes defensed and an interception since his rookie season.

He's had the injury bug end each of his last three seasons prematurely. And, in 2020, after being acquired by the Seattle Seahawks via trade in the offseason prior, he only suited up for six games.

If the soon-to-be 29-year-old -- he turns 29 July 22 -- can stay healthy for a full season in Motown, there's a definite chance that he's brought back for at least another year.

1.) WR Tyrell Williams

Williams was picked up by the Lions on a one-year, $3 million deal, after the L.A. Chargers cut him earlier this offseason.

He's a familiar face to Lynn, the former head coach of the Chargers, after playing for Lynn in Los Angeles.

Williams, who signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019, failed to play a single down in 2020, after suffering a torn labrum last August -- the same injury that he suffered with the Chargers in 2017 and managed to play through.

In five NFL seasons (four with the Chargers and one with the Raiders), the recently-turned 29-year-old has amassed 197 receptions, 3,181 yards and 23 touchdowns.

He should be a valuable asset for the Lions' passing game in 2021, and with a good season, could be brought back on another one-year deal or even a multi-year contract.

