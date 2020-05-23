CBS Sports Predicts 6-10 Record for Detroit Lions

As the upcoming 2020 season approaches for the Detroit Lions, a vast array of predictions from analysts and pundits will attempt to paint the picture of how the season will turn out.

Head coach Matt Patricia and Co. are seeking to rebound from a 3-12-1 season that saw Detroit lose nine consecutive games and lose their franchise quarterback to a serious back injury.

While it is likely the team will rebound with a returning and healthy Matthew Stafford, there remains a plethora of questions regarding how the revamped defense will gel, especially since the offseason program has been significantly modified.

SI All Lions initially predicted a 9-7 record for Detroit after the release of the schedule.

Here is how Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports predicts the Lions season will play out in 2020:

Lions vs. Bears (Lions win 17-10) 1-0

(Lions win 17-10) 1-0 Lions vs Packers (Packers win 33-13) 1-1

(Packers win 33-13) 1-1 Lions vs. Cardinals (Cardinals win 27-24) 1-2

(Cardinals win 27-24) 1-2 Lions vs. Saints (Saints win 28-17) 1-3

(Saints win 28-17) 1-3 Lions vs. Jaguars (Lions win 20-9) 2-3

(Lions win 20-9) 2-3 Lions vs. Falcons (Lions win 27-20) 3-3

(Lions win 27-20) 3-3 Lions vs. Colts (Colts win 27-13) 3-4

(Colts win 27-13) 3-4 Lions vs. Vikings (Vikings win 13-9) 3-5

(Vikings win 13-9) 3-5 Lions vs. Redskins (Lions win 30-20) 4-5

(Lions win 30-20) 4-5 Lions vs. Panthers (Lions win 17-10) 5-5

(Lions win 17-10) 5-5 Lions vs. Texans (Texans win 27-10) 5-6

(Texans win 27-10) 5-6 Lions vs. Bears (Bears win 21-3) 5-7

(Bears win 21-3) 5-7 Lions vs. Packers (Packers win 23-17) 5-8

(Packers win 23-17) 5-8 Lions vs. Titans (Titans win 17-10) 5-9

(Titans win 17-10) 5-9 Lions vs. Buccaneers (Buccaneers win 33-13) 5-10

(Buccaneers win 33-13) 5-10 Lions vs. Vikings (Lions win 21-10) 6-10

Final projected record: 6-10

