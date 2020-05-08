2020 Lions Schedule Predictions

With the 2020 NFL schedule released, let’s make an attempt to predict the Detroit Lions fate this upcoming season.

Week 1 - Sunday, Sep. 13 — Bears

Prediction: Lions open the season at home and could be facing off against a new Bears quarterback. It's not too early to call this a must-win game. WIN 24-20

Week 2 - Sunday, Sep. 20 — at Packers

Prediction: Lions have had more success against Green Bay in recent years, but this is a challenge that might be too difficult to overcome early in the season. LOSS 30-24

Week 3 - Sunday, Sep. 27 — at Cardinals

Prediction: The Lions will be looking to avenge a disappointing tie in last year's season opener. Matt Patricia will devise a winning defensive scheme on the road in this contest. WIN 31-24

Week 4 - Sunday, Oct. 4 — Saints

Prediction: This may be the first opportunity for cornerback Jeff Okudah to make an impact late in a game for the Lions. This may be the most exciting game of the season. WIN 41-35

Week 5 BYE WEEK

Week 6 - Sunday, Oct. 18 — at Jaguars

Prediction: Chaos reigns supreme in Jacksonville. Detroit should take advantage of the matchups against the Jaguars on the road. WIN 27-17

Week 7 - Sunday, Oct. 25 — at Falcons

Prediction: It will be challenging to go on the road and get the victory against the Falcons. Matt Patricia is 0-3 in the second-leg of back-to-back road trips. LOSS 27-24

Week 8 - Sunday, Nov. 1 — Colts

Prediction: The Lions will enjoy facing off against Philip Rivers in this one. The chances to secure turnovers will be plentiful and Detroit will take advantage. WIN 34-24

Week 9 - Sunday, Nov. 8 — at Vikings

Prediction: The first of two matchups against the Vikings in 2020. Many believe the Vikings are the class of the division. Detroit still won't figure out the play action passes and Cousins will light up Detroit. LOSS 37-30

Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 15 — Redskins

Prediction: Washington has a good coach and a new elite pass rusher in Chase Young. If Detroit's offensive line can gel and protect Matthew Stafford, this is a great chance to eek out a win against the Redskins on the road. WIN 20-17

Week 11 - Sunday, Nov. 22 — at Panthers

Prediction: Carolina has one of the best offensive talents in the league. Christian McCaffrey will be a handful to control over the course of 60 minutes. LOSS 24-14

Week 12 - Thursday, Nov. 26 — vs. Texans

Prediction: Thanksgiving in Detroit will be a chance to finally show off what the team can accomplish to a nationwide audience. Detroit will play it's best game of the season on national television. WIN 31-27

Week 13 - Sunday, Dec. 6 — at Bears

Prediction: This could be played in a frigid environment. Detroit will struggle in this one to make enough plays to win. LOSS 17-14

Week 15 - Saturday, Dec. 19/Sunday, Dec. 20 — at Titans

Prediction: The Titans will have the advantage in this one. Mike Vrabel will have his team peaking at this point in the season. Too much Derrick Henry will make it tough to leave Tennessee with the victory. LOSS 27-24

Week 16 - Saturday, Dec. 26/Sunday, Dec. 27 — Buccaneers

Prediction: Detroit has had some success against Tom Brady in recent matchups. Who knows Brady better than Matt Patricia? Lions will shock many by winning against the Bucs, who will be favored to win. WIN 35-27

Week 17 - Sunday, Jan. 3 — Vikings

Prediction: The Vikings will likely be division champs and will look to enter the postseason on a roll. Lions will struggle again to secure to the victory against Kirk Cousins and the surging Vikings. LOSS 21-17

Final Record: (9-7) Detroit does have a legitimate chance of going 9-7 in 2020, if the offense takes a step forward and the defense makes just a couple more plays late in games.

