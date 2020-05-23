What are the Detroit Lions' Strengths?

When starting to examine what is the potential the Lions have of drastically turning around their fortunes this upcoming season, several question marks remain.

Among them, what are the actual strengths of this team?

Many are hoping the pass rush has improved based upon the free agent and draft acquisitions.

Despite the investments made to upgrading the defense, several pundits cannot discount the sheer amount of talent that has moved on to other organizations.

In his report of projected NFC North starters, NFL.com writer Gregg Rosenthal explains while the roster has been upgraded, it is not yet clear or defined what the Lions will actually do well this upcoming season.

"The pass rush needs work, but there aren't a lot of major needs or defined strengths on this roster. Most position groups look good, not great, which could lead to another good-not-great record like we saw from Detroit for most of the Jim Caldwell salad days," Rosenthal wrote.

The picture becomes clearer on the offensive side of the football.

Detroit allocated draft resources and free-agent dollars to upgrading the offensive line.

The hope will be that franchise passer Matthew Stafford can be kept upright, while the rushing attack yields more consistency and explosiveness.

Detroit will be returning its wide receiver trio of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola.

It should be expected at this time that the offense will be the strength of the team.

However, it is fair to be concerned about if the current roster can excel at any facet of the game.

Related

Matthew Stafford: "We Want to Be a Great Offense"

Lions Need to Pay Attention to Jamal Adams' Situation Very Closely

Why Da'Shawn Hand is Detroit's Wild Card Along the Defensive Line

2020 Lions Off-Ball Lions Depth Chart

EDGE Defender Jabaal Sheard Fits Lions Defense

Kenny Golladay Has Emerged as No. 1 Wideout; Could Contract Extension Be Looming?

3 Returning Lions At Risk of Being Cut in 2020