AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Bust Meter: What are Chances DT Derrick Brown Will Be a Bust in Detroit?

John Maakaron

In the past three days, the buzz surrounding Auburn defensive Derrick Brown being the Lions first-round pick has picked up steam. 

Back in 2018, Matt Patricia explained at the NFL combine what he needs to be good at on defense. 

"I think what you want to do, just from a philosophical standpoint what I'll tell you is this, when you build out - and this is really both sides of the ball - you want to build from the ball out, so start in the middle and then work out," Patricia said. 

He added, "You always want to be strong in the middle of your defense, so anybody that plays that core, whether it's linebackers or safeties, those guys are critically important to what you're trying to do and I think that was one thing that we were able to do consistently over the years at New England.

This has led many to veer from the notion cornerback Jeff Okudah is a lock to be selected by Detroit. 

If Detroit does indeed select Brown, what are the chances the former Auburn defensive tackle will be a bust in Detroit?

Analysts have noted Brown can be a difference maker immediately due to his quickness and ability to shoot the gap with sheer strength and power.

The challenge that several NFL analysts have expressed is that Brown’s game is predicated on overpowering his matchup.

His pass rush repertoire must develop at the next level for him to become more of an effective pass rusher who can stay on the field for all three downs and obvious passing downs.

With that said, drawing comparisons to Damon "Snacks" Harrison is never a bad thing. 

If Brown is the pick for the Lions in the first round, the chances he will be a bust are 35%.

Related

Details of 2018 Nixed Gronkowski Trade Revealed

Sleepers for Lions to Target in 2020 NFL Draft

SI All Lions 3-Round NFL Mock Draft

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Rumor: Not Out of Question Lions Draft OL in First-Round

Draft analysts express Lions could look to select left tackle of the future in early rounds of 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

askepticsview

Evaluating Analysts' Growing Belief That the Lions Should Draft Derrick Brown at No. 3 Overall

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at the growing belief that the Detroit Lions should draft Derrick Brown at No. 3 overall

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Better Fit: DE Chase Young or CB Jeff Okudah?

Who is the better fit for the Lions' defense: Chase Young or Jeff Okudah?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Sleepers for Lions to Target in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Logan Lamorandier highlights some sleepers for the Detroit Lions to target in the 2020 NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4U

Details of Lions Rob Gronkowski 2018 Trade Offer Revealed

Thankfully, Gronkowski declined to be traded to Detroit Lions

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions Listed as Possible Landing Spot for RB Leonard Fournette

Read why Detroit Lions could be landing spot for veteran running back Leonard Fournette

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

2020 NFL Draft Primer for the Lions

Our Logan Lamorandier provides his 2020 NFL Draft primer for the Detroit Lions

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

SI Lions Roundtable: Who Will Be Drafted by Lions in First-Round?

John Maakaron, Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier tackle this week's Detroit Lions news

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Bust Meter: What are Chances CB Jeff Okudah Will Be a Bust in Detroit?

What are the chances Jeff Okudah will be a bust in Detroit?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Select DT Derrick Brown in Latest 3-Round Mock Draft

Los Angeles Chargers move up to No. 3 in latest mock draft

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1