Bust Meter: What are Chances DT Derrick Brown Will Be a Bust in Detroit?

In the past three days, the buzz surrounding Auburn defensive Derrick Brown being the Lions first-round pick has picked up steam.

Back in 2018, Matt Patricia explained at the NFL combine what he needs to be good at on defense.

"I think what you want to do, just from a philosophical standpoint what I'll tell you is this, when you build out - and this is really both sides of the ball - you want to build from the ball out, so start in the middle and then work out," Patricia said.

He added, "You always want to be strong in the middle of your defense, so anybody that plays that core, whether it's linebackers or safeties, those guys are critically important to what you're trying to do and I think that was one thing that we were able to do consistently over the years at New England.

This has led many to veer from the notion cornerback Jeff Okudah is a lock to be selected by Detroit.

If Detroit does indeed select Brown, what are the chances the former Auburn defensive tackle will be a bust in Detroit?

Analysts have noted Brown can be a difference maker immediately due to his quickness and ability to shoot the gap with sheer strength and power.

The challenge that several NFL analysts have expressed is that Brown’s game is predicated on overpowering his matchup.

His pass rush repertoire must develop at the next level for him to become more of an effective pass rusher who can stay on the field for all three downs and obvious passing downs.

With that said, drawing comparisons to Damon "Snacks" Harrison is never a bad thing.

If Brown is the pick for the Lions in the first round, the chances he will be a bust are 35%.

Related

Details of 2018 Nixed Gronkowski Trade Revealed

Sleepers for Lions to Target in 2020 NFL Draft

SI All Lions 3-Round NFL Mock Draft