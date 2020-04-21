AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions Select DT Derrick Brown in Latest 3-Round Mock Draft

John Maakaron

In the latest mock draft released by SI All Lions, the Los Angeles Chargers move up to the No. 3 spot, and select former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In return, the Lions will receive the No. 6 pick, No. 37 overall in the second round, No. 71 in the third round and Los Angeles' 2021 second-round pick.

Here is SI All Lions latest three-round mock draft.

Pick No. 6 (Via Los Angeles Chargers)

DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 326 pounds, Brown is far more athletic than many men his size.

Physically, the senior holds up very well with double teams, doesn't lose gap control and shows max effort every play. All those attributes are highly desirable by both Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia.

One thing that Brown can do that the Lions struggle with is rushing the passer. 

Playing in the SEC, Brown has lined up against plenty of future NFL linemen, and still has managed to stand out from both a power and quickness perspective.

Pick No. 35

EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

The Lions organization has expressed their fondness for players from Iowa. Epenesa is likely the best fit for Matt Patricia's scheme with the 35th pick of the Draft. 

Epenesa is a big, imposing pass rusher that would be a solid addition to the Lions defensive line. In 2018 and 2019, he was able to secure double digit sacks for the Hawkeyes.

In 2019, he recorded 11.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss with four forced fumbles.

Pick No. 37

OT Austin Jackson, USC

In 2019, Jackson had a stellar season at left tackle, and was named first-team All-Pac-12. Jackson’s grandfather played for the Green Bay Packers from 1976-80.

It is believed by some scouts that Jackson has the versatility to play either right or left tackle. 

Pick No. 67

RB Zack Moss, Utah

Weighing 223 pounds, Moss has the size to be a workhorse type of back.

He uses his size to his advantage, and breaks more tackles than just about everyone in the entire FBS. Of running backs with a minimum of 100 rushing attempts in 2019, Moss' 89 forced missed tackles ranked second in the country.

He also compiled 1,412 rushing yards a season ago -- 1,042 yards coming after contact. His 4.45 yards-after-contact per attempt was one of the best averages in the entire class. 

Pick No. 71

LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming

The playmaker gene is definitely there. Wilson is one of the best run defenders in the class. He has the old-school thumper mentality and is a reliable tackler. More explosive than agile, his instincts and football IQ help his pursuit to the football.

Pick No. 85

WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC

Pittman Jr. -- standing in at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds -- would provide the Lions offense with a big-bodied target to throw to for many years to come.

He did most of his work on the outside during his time at USC, and showcased the ability to win one-on-one matchups consistently via both his size and physicality.

Related

Bust Meter: What Are Chances CB Jeff Okudah Will Be a Bust?

Evaluating NFL Analysts Growing Belief Lions Could Draft Derrick Brown with No. 3 Pick

4 Lessons Matthew Stafford Must Learn from Michael Jordan

WR Kenny Golladay Named Among Draft Steals of Last Decade

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Rumor: Not Out of Question Lions Draft OL in First-Round

Draft analysts express Lions could look to select left tackle of the future in early rounds of 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

askepticsview

Better Fit: DE Chase Young or CB Jeff Okudah?

Who is the better fit for the Lions' defense: Chase Young or Jeff Okudah?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Detroit Lions Listed as Possible Landing Spot for RB Leonard Fournette

Read why Detroit Lions could be landing spot for veteran running back Leonard Fournette

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

SI Lions Roundtable: Who Will Be Drafted by Lions in First-Round?

John Maakaron, Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier tackle this week's Detroit Lions news

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

3 Goals Lions Must Accomplish in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Vito Chirco provides three goals that the Detroit Lions must accomplish in the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

2020 NFL Draft Primer for the Lions

Our Logan Lamorandier provides his 2020 NFL Draft primer for the Detroit Lions

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

Bust Meter: What are Chances CB Jeff Okudah Will Be a Bust in Detroit?

What are the chances Jeff Okudah will be a bust in Detroit?

John Maakaron

by

AlanSquats

Has GM Bob Quinn Learned from Draft Mistakes?

GM Bob Quinn was asked what he has learned from players who have succeeded and from players that have not during his tenure in Detroit

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Lions WR Kenny Golladay Named among Biggest Draft Steals of Last Decade

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been named among biggest NFL Draft steals of last decade

Dakota Brecht

by

DetroitsFinest1

Evaluating Analysts' Growing Belief That the Lions Should Draft Derrick Brown at No. 3 Overall

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at the growing belief that the Detroit Lions should draft Derrick Brown at No. 3 overall

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever