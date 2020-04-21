Lions Select DT Derrick Brown in Latest 3-Round Mock Draft

In the latest mock draft released by SI All Lions, the Los Angeles Chargers move up to the No. 3 spot, and select former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In return, the Lions will receive the No. 6 pick, No. 37 overall in the second round, No. 71 in the third round and Los Angeles' 2021 second-round pick.

Here is SI All Lions latest three-round mock draft.

Pick No. 6 (Via Los Angeles Chargers)

DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 326 pounds, Brown is far more athletic than many men his size.

Physically, the senior holds up very well with double teams, doesn't lose gap control and shows max effort every play. All those attributes are highly desirable by both Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia.

One thing that Brown can do that the Lions struggle with is rushing the passer.

Playing in the SEC, Brown has lined up against plenty of future NFL linemen, and still has managed to stand out from both a power and quickness perspective.

Pick No. 35

EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

The Lions organization has expressed their fondness for players from Iowa. Epenesa is likely the best fit for Matt Patricia's scheme with the 35th pick of the Draft.

Epenesa is a big, imposing pass rusher that would be a solid addition to the Lions defensive line. In 2018 and 2019, he was able to secure double digit sacks for the Hawkeyes.

In 2019, he recorded 11.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss with four forced fumbles.

Pick No. 37

OT Austin Jackson, USC

In 2019, Jackson had a stellar season at left tackle, and was named first-team All-Pac-12. Jackson’s grandfather played for the Green Bay Packers from 1976-80.

It is believed by some scouts that Jackson has the versatility to play either right or left tackle.

Pick No. 67

RB Zack Moss, Utah

Weighing 223 pounds, Moss has the size to be a workhorse type of back.

He uses his size to his advantage, and breaks more tackles than just about everyone in the entire FBS. Of running backs with a minimum of 100 rushing attempts in 2019, Moss' 89 forced missed tackles ranked second in the country.

He also compiled 1,412 rushing yards a season ago -- 1,042 yards coming after contact. His 4.45 yards-after-contact per attempt was one of the best averages in the entire class.

Pick No. 71

LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming

The playmaker gene is definitely there. Wilson is one of the best run defenders in the class. He has the old-school thumper mentality and is a reliable tackler. More explosive than agile, his instincts and football IQ help his pursuit to the football.

Pick No. 85

WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC

Pittman Jr. -- standing in at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds -- would provide the Lions offense with a big-bodied target to throw to for many years to come.

He did most of his work on the outside during his time at USC, and showcased the ability to win one-on-one matchups consistently via both his size and physicality.

