Details of Rob Gronkowski 2018 Trade Offer Revealed

Vito Chirco

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are reunited, and it feels so good.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Brady's new employer -- netted the former Patriots All-Pro tight end in a trade Tuesday afternoon.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots also sent a seventh-round pick as part of the package, and landed a fourth-round selection in return for the formerly retired, future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The Bucs are quickly becoming the Patriots of the NFC -- a title that Detroit general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia have long desired in the Motor City.

Speaking of the Lions organization, it almost executed a deal for "Gronk" leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft.   

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Lions had agreed to give up their first-and-second-round picks (No. 20 and No. 51 overall) in the '18 draft in return for the Patriots legend and a second-rounder (No. 43 overall).

The deal eventually fell through, as a result of Gronk vetoing it.

He had decided that the only quarterback he was going to catch passes from in his NFL career was Brady.

And that still rings true to this day.

Gronk retired after helping New England win a Super Bowl to close out the 2018 campaign.

And the picks Quinn & Co. would've given up in the failed Gronkowski trade ended up being used to acquire center Frank Ragnow and running back Kerryon Johnson -- two players that are expected to be big-time performers this upcoming season.   

The Lions drafted Ragnow with the No. 20 pick, and sent their second-and-fourth-round picks to the Patriots to select Johnson at No. 43.

Fast-forward to 2020. 

Fans still wonder what could have been for Gronk in Detroit.

He would've likely formed an elite connection with longtime Lions franchise passer Matthew Stafford. However, it was never meant to be.

Gronk is now a member of the Bucs, instead -- set to catch passes in 2020 from Brady, the only quarterback he's ever wanted to play with.

And the Lions can proudly say they're equipped with two potential franchise cornerstones in Ragnow and Johnson. Not a bad trade-off for being unable to land Gronkowski.    

And it's reason enough to say thank you to Gronk for vetoing that blockbuster deal from two years ago.  

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

That was a fairly interesting trade offer! Of course, Gronk says he would rather “retire” than come to Detroit and then follows Brady

