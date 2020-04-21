AllLions
Sleepers for Lions to Target in 2020 NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

Seemingly every year, Lions general manager Bob Quinn drafts an off-the-radar prospect that catches many fans by surprise. 

Examples include Jahlani Tavai last year, Tracy Walker in 2018 and even Kenny Golladay in 2017 -- all of whom were rarely pegged as targets based off pre-draft mocks.

Now, a "sleeper" is a relative term. 

More often than not, it’s a late-round-or-small-school prospect. 

Just because the media is not high on someone, it doesn’t mean an individual can’t be taken well before a national analyst’s prediction. 

Some teams may covet certain types of players more than other franchises due to the way the player fits their scheme.

Every name on this list of potential targets may not be totally unfamiliar. 

But, they aren’t names necessarily commonly associated with the Lions, either.

Overall, the following list consists of underdog prospects that I have identified as potential matches -- based on what the Lions typically look for in a player:

QUARTERBACKS

James Morgan, FIU

Jake Luton, Oregon State

RUNNING BACKS

Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State

James Robinson, Illinois State

Sewo Olonilua, TCU

DeeJay Dallas, Miami (Fla.)

Michael Warren II, Cincinnati

WIDE RECEIVERS

Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin

Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State

Gabriel Davis, Central Florida

Josh Pearson, Jacksonville State

Lawrence Cager, Georgia

TIGHT ENDS

Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

Nigel Kilby, TE, Southern Illinois

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Lucas Niang, TCU

Matt Peart, UConn

Terence Steele, Texas Tech

Darrin Paulo, Utah

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Kevin Dotson, Louisiana

Keith Ismael, San Diego State

Danny Pinter, Ball State

Jon Runyan Jr., Michigan

Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island

DOWN DEFENSIVE END

Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame

Jabari Zuniga, Florida

D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina

James Smith-Williams, N.C. State

Trevis Gipson, Tulsa

Jonah Williams, Weber State

Ron'Dell Carter, James Madison

JACK BACKERS

Jonathan Greenard, Florida

Alex Highsmith, Charlotte

Casey Toohill, Stanford

Azur Kamara, Kansas

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Rashard Lawrence, LSU

Larrell Murchison, N.C. State

McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

Tyler Clark, DT, Georgia

Darrion Daniels, DT, Nebraska

Auzoyah Alufohai, DT, West Georgia

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

Kamal Martin, Minnesota

Daniel Bituli, Tennessee

OUTSIDE CORNERBACKS

Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa

Thakarius "BoPete" Keyes, Tulane

Harrison Hand, Temple

Delrick Abrams Jr., Colorado

SAFETIES

Kamren Curl, Arkansas

L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech

Jared Mayden, Alabama

Jovante Moffatt, Middle Tennessee

