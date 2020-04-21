Sleepers for Lions to Target in 2020 NFL Draft
Logan Lamorandier
Seemingly every year, Lions general manager Bob Quinn drafts an off-the-radar prospect that catches many fans by surprise.
Examples include Jahlani Tavai last year, Tracy Walker in 2018 and even Kenny Golladay in 2017 -- all of whom were rarely pegged as targets based off pre-draft mocks.
Now, a "sleeper" is a relative term.
More often than not, it’s a late-round-or-small-school prospect.
Just because the media is not high on someone, it doesn’t mean an individual can’t be taken well before a national analyst’s prediction.
Some teams may covet certain types of players more than other franchises due to the way the player fits their scheme.
Every name on this list of potential targets may not be totally unfamiliar.
But, they aren’t names necessarily commonly associated with the Lions, either.
Overall, the following list consists of underdog prospects that I have identified as potential matches -- based on what the Lions typically look for in a player:
QUARTERBACKS
James Morgan, FIU
Jake Luton, Oregon State
RUNNING BACKS
Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State
James Robinson, Illinois State
Sewo Olonilua, TCU
DeeJay Dallas, Miami (Fla.)
Michael Warren II, Cincinnati
WIDE RECEIVERS
Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin
Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State
Gabriel Davis, Central Florida
Josh Pearson, Jacksonville State
Lawrence Cager, Georgia
TIGHT ENDS
Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech
Nigel Kilby, TE, Southern Illinois
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
Lucas Niang, TCU
Matt Peart, UConn
Terence Steele, Texas Tech
Darrin Paulo, Utah
INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE
Kevin Dotson, Louisiana
Keith Ismael, San Diego State
Danny Pinter, Ball State
Jon Runyan Jr., Michigan
Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island
DOWN DEFENSIVE END
Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame
Jabari Zuniga, Florida
D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina
James Smith-Williams, N.C. State
Trevis Gipson, Tulsa
Jonah Williams, Weber State
Ron'Dell Carter, James Madison
JACK BACKERS
Jonathan Greenard, Florida
Alex Highsmith, Charlotte
Casey Toohill, Stanford
Azur Kamara, Kansas
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
Rashard Lawrence, LSU
Larrell Murchison, N.C. State
McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas
Tyler Clark, DT, Georgia
Darrion Daniels, DT, Nebraska
Auzoyah Alufohai, DT, West Georgia
INSIDE LINEBACKERS
Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
Kamal Martin, Minnesota
Daniel Bituli, Tennessee
OUTSIDE CORNERBACKS
Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa
Thakarius "BoPete" Keyes, Tulane
Harrison Hand, Temple
Delrick Abrams Jr., Colorado
SAFETIES
Kamren Curl, Arkansas
L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech
Jared Mayden, Alabama
Jovante Moffatt, Middle Tennessee
Related
SI All Lions 3-Round NFL Mock Draft
Bust Meter: What Are Chances CB Jeff Okudah Will Be a Bust?
Evaluating NFL Analysts Growing Belief Lions Could Draft Derrick Brown with No. 3 Pick