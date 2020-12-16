How Detroit Lions Will Play in New Era Explained

The Detroit Lions are in search of a new identity.

To be frank, Detroit's football team has been synonymous with losing for far too long.

The hiring of former Lions linebacker Chris Spielman as a special assistant has been received positively, due to the attitude and passion he played with on Sundays.

Recall, Detroit's last playoff victory came in 1991. Spielman was on that '91 team that defeated the Dallas Cowboys.

In his experience broadcasting games, he has seen what quality football teams play like and what perennial losers fail to accomplish weekly.

When asked Tuesday what culture looks like when a team takes the field, he offered an insightful look at how Detroit could look in the future.

“Well, for me, culture is (you) never ever, ever quit, and you play hard and you play fast. I see it Sundays with some teams and (with) other teams, I don’t see it. I think culture has been defined in this year of COVID and how teams have responded," Spielman said. "I’ve done a couple interviews with some of you -- I know Mike (O’Hara) -- and I have talked about this on "3 & Out", where my experience is that the teams that create their own energy, the teams that have fun playing no matter if there’s 100,000 people in the stadium or there’s nobody in the stadium, their mindset doesn’t change. And that’s clear, what I’ve observed on Sundays."

He explained further, "This is just my philosophy. I know this, and talking to very successful coaches around the league, when you have players playing for each other and not worrying about anything else and just playing for each other -- and going back to that servant thing, right? And going back to Frank Ganz, who had a great impact on me, what you give will grow, and what you keep you will lose. If you give that to your teammate on each and every play, everything that you have, that’s the type of culture you want. I do know exactly what it looks like, but I don’t know how to describe it in words. But, when I see it, I know it."

