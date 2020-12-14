SI.com
Lions' Week 14 Defensive Grades: Has Amani Oruwariye Been Lionized?

John Maakaron

The Green Bay Packers started the second half off on offense, and proceeded to control possession for nearly 13 minutes. 

Detroit's offense ran all of three plays in the third quarter on Sunday. 

Aaron Rodgers was able to pick apart Detroit's defense en route to a 31-24 victory at Ford Field.

Without defensive end Everson Griffen, Detroit struggled to put any sort of consistent pressure on the future Hall of Fame signal-caller.

Here are the grades for the Lions' defense after the team's Week 14 contest with Green Bay.

Defensive line: D

Detroit was able to limit the Packers' rushing attack, as Aaron Jones only recorded 69 yards on the afternoon. 

Unfortunately, the primary objective of trying to disrupt Rodgers and the Packers' passing game was an outright failure.

Cory Undlin's defense recorded one single quarterback hit on the afternoon. 

Needless to say, that level of productivity did not stop the Packers from scoring over 30 points. 

Linebackers: D-

Jahlani Tavai may be playing his final three games in a Detroit uniform.

The Lions surely were expecting more than his three tackles and his subpar performance in coverage. 

Rodgers surely exposed a unit that is clearly among Detroit's biggest weaknesses in 2020. 

The only reason the linebackers received as high a grade as they did is because of their role in limiting Green Bay's rushing attack. 

Secondary: D-

Amani Oruwariye has not performed anywhere near his capabilities in the past few weeks. 

The second-year defensive back was easily beat by Davante Adams on the Packer's opening touchdown, and then was beat again later on in the first half, although his coverage on the route was solid. 

His tackling late in the game left a lot to be desired, and his play overall was less than stellar.

Special teams: B+

Jamal Agnew broke a 71-yard return late that kept Detroit's hopes alive. Sooner or later, Agnew is going to break one for a score this season. 

On Sunday, punter Jack Fox averaged 44 net yards per attempt, and Matt Prater made his only field-goal try on the afternoon. 

The unit would have earned an "A" grade had Miles Killebrew recovered the onside kick in the fourth quarter. 

