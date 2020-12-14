Bevell on Playoff Chances: "You're Saying There's a Chance, Right?"

During his Monday media session, Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell provided an update on the health of injured quarterback Matthew Stafford.

"We're going to use all the resources that we have at our disposal, which is we have the athletic training staff, we got doctors. And then obviously he'll have a big say in how he's feeling," Bevell said. "But, we'll test, we'll look at the test with our eyes. We'll see how he's performing. But, it'll be just basically performance based. And, if he's going to be able to function at a high enough level to perform well and to be able to protect himself."

Bevell also noted that Stafford's X-rays that were taken on his ribs have come back negative.

In terms of Stafford playing on Sunday, it will be determined throughout the course of the week based on how the veteran passer feels towards the ends of the week.

Slim playoff chances

Following Week 14 of NFL action, it was reported that Detroit only has a one percent chance of making into the 2020 NFL postseason.

When made aware of those grim chances, Bevell provided a moment of levity while dealing with a myriad of issues negatively impacting his football team.

"You're saying there's a chance, right?"

"This is an opportunity for all of us. Whether it's going to be on this team, whether it's another team, people are watching," Bevell explained further. "They want to see how the Detroit Lions are going to react and if they're just going to throw in the towel or if they're going to keep fighting. And if I have anything to say about it or these players do, we're going to keep fighting. And one percent, we'll take it. I don't even know if that's right, but we'll take it."

Jeff Okudah headed to injured reserve

Following a disappointing rookie campaign, it was confirmed on Monday that the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft would undergo groin surgery on Tuesday, ending his first season in the NFL.

Despite the setback, Bevell believes Okudah will bounce back and be even more prepared for the grind of an NFL season.

"I think he's going to have a bright future. It's been a tough year for him. He's kind of been in and out of the lineup a little bit with injuries. And that can happen with a young player. You've got to get your body used to this grind and this type of season that you have in the National Football League. I expect him to to go out and get the surgery, come back with a renewed attitude and a renewed effort to to get himself in shape, to get himself ready to play and ready for this grind."

