Report: Lions to Interview Rick Smith for General Manager

John Maakaron

Last week, the Detroit Lions interviewed three internal candidates for their opening at general manager. 

Reportedly, vice president of player personnel Kyle O'Brien, director of player personnel Lance Newmark and director of pro scouting Rob Lohman have all been interviewed already. 

According to a Detroit Free Press report on Monday, the next set of interviews for Bob Quinn's replacement will take place next week. 

Among the candidates to be interviewed is former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith. 

Per the Free Press,

"Smith is expected to interview with the Lions before Christmas, likely next week, a person familiar with the Lions' plans told the Free Press, and is eligible to be hired immediately as he is not currently employed by a team."

Smith served as the Texans' general manager from 2006-2017, and also won a Lomabardi Trophy when he was part of the Denver Broncos' coaching staff. 

From 1997-98, Smith served as the Broncos' assistant defensive backs coach. 

Smith is expected to be coveted by several franchises, including the Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons. 

