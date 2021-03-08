Lions Will Release Linebacker Christian Jones

In a cost-cutting move that will save the Lions over $2.5 million dollars on the 2021 salary-cap, linebacker Christian Jones is no longer going to be a part of Detroit's organization.

When the Lions handed Jones a rare midseason contract extension back in 2019, many were left scratching their heads.

With a defense that ranked in the bottom third of the league, it was befuddling why then general manager Bob Quinn wanted to continue with the same personnel moving forward heading into a critical 2020 season.

It was no secret that Quinn and former Lions head man Matt Patricia had a very specific profile that they look for in their linebackers -- big, have length and be able to play inside and occasionally on the edge.

Elite athleticism was not paramount to the aforementioned attributes.

Jones checked off a lot of the boxes Detroit was looking for, but the unit as a whole struggled to live up to lofty expectations.

Jones was set to earn $3.17 million in 2021. He played in all 16 games last season and made 13 starts.

During his tenure in Motown, Jones recorded 77 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Additional roster moves

It was also announced on Monday that offensive lineman Russell Bodine has also been released by Detroit and defensive back Mike Ford was re-signed.

Bodine did not appear in any games last season.

His release saves Detroit $850,000 in additional salary-cap space.

