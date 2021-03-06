Mock Draft Roundup: Do Lions Abandon Need on Defense?

Check out the latest SI All Lions mock draft roundup to find out what the Detroit Lions are going to do at No. 7 overall

It's time for this week's SI All Lions mock draft roundup.

Since last week's version, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle have continued to be the most popular players for the Lions with the No. 7 overall pick.

Without further ado, let’s explore who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting in their latest mock drafts.

Linebacker Micah Parsons, Penn State

Parsons is currently being mocked by the following:

NFL.com (Chad Reuter), NFL.com (Cynthia Frelund), SI All Lions (Logan Lamorandier), NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah), DetroitLions.com (Mike O'Hara), ESPN.com (Mel Kiper; pick No. 12 via trade with San Francisco 49ers), NFL.com (Charley Casserly), The Huddle Report (Brian Johannes; pick No. 20 via trade with Chicago Bears), Pro Football Network (Ben Rolfe)

As Reuter writes,

"Parsons plays with the toughness that head coach Dan Campbell promised his team would display during his initial press conference as the Lions' leader. He also has the athleticism to become a playmaker whether lined up in the middle or on the outside, just like Tampa Bay starter Devin White. For this mock, I'll assume the team will use the franchise tag on receiver Kenny Golladay and address a need on defense with this selection."

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Waddle is currently being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Network (Matthew Valdovinos), The Athletic (Chris Burke), CBS Sports (Josh Edwards), Pro Football Focus (Eric Eager), Walter Football (Charlie Campbell), CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson)

As Burke pens,

"This roster hasn’t had a lightning-bolt threat like Waddle since … uh … does a 28-year-old Reggie Bush count? Detroit’s offense has long been built around receivers who can stretch the field vertically. It hasn’t had guys who can threaten all levels sideline to sideline."

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

Chase is currently being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Network (Tommy Garrett), The Draft Network (Trevor Sikkema), ESPN (Todd McShay), Pro Football Network (Mock Draft Simulator), Walter Football, MLive (Kyle Meinke)

SCOTT CLAUSE, USA TODAY Network, Imagn Content Services, LLC

As Garrett writes,

"Sitting at pick No. 7 in this 2021 NFL First Round Mock Draft, to have whom many call the WR1 of the class fall to them has Lions fans ecstatic. Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are slated to become free agents, and after trading for Jared Goff, they need to give him pass catchers. Ja’Marr Chase plays bully-ball with defenders. He has hand strength that boards on arrogant levels and has a physicality to match. While not a burner, his speed is more than enough to be a threat, and he is not someone who ever goes down with arm tackles."

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Smith is currently being mocked by the following:

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso), MLive (Ben Raven), Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer), Doug Hyde (Drafttek.com)

Quarterback Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Lance is currently being mocked by the following:

Detroit Free Press (Dave Birkett)

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Owusu-Koramoah is currently being mocked by the following:

Touchdown Wire (Doug Farrar)

More from SI All Lions:



Jamie Collins Restructures His Contract with Detroit Lions

How Cutting Desmond Trufant Aids Lions' Salary Cap

Is Brad Holmes Making Same Mistake as Bob Quinn?

Report: Lions Sign WR Tyrell Williams

4 Takeaways from Campbell, Holmes Media Session

Brad Holmes Really Likes 2021 Quarterbacks Class

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.