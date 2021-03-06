Was Kicking the Can Down the Road with Jamie Collins a Mistake?

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss if restructuring Jamie Collins' contract was the correct decision on the latest LionsMaven podcast.

The Detroit Lions have worked this week to attempt to create more salary-cap room.

By releasing cornerback Desmond Trufant and restructuring the contract of linebacker Jamie Collins, Detroit has saved approximately $11 million off of their books in 2021.

The restructure of the veteran linebacker's contract does make cutting him after the 2021 season slighlty more challenging for Detroit's front office.

Other members Lions to find other candidates to restructure, including Jared Goff and Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

This week's podcast explores if the Lions should have made the decision to restructure Collins' contract at this point in his career.

Also discussed on this week's podcast:

Recapping the media sessions of general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Will there be a massive amount of NFL cuts that take place this offseason?

Wideout Tyrell Williams being signed to a one-year contract.

Discussing the Detroit Lions salary cap situation.

