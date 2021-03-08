Report: Lions Are Shopping Quarterback Chase Daniel

The Detroit Lions are attempting to trade veteran quarterback Chase Daniel.

The Detroit Lions are actively shopping one of their backup quarterbacks.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Detroit's front office has been actively shopping veteran backup quarterback Chase Daniel.

"Lions have had trade discussions with other teams regarding their backup QB Chase Daniel, per sources. Daniel has been considered an ideal mentor for young QBs, something he learned from Drew Brees during their time together in New Orleans," Schefter tweeted Sunday.

Daniel was a free-agent signing of the past regime an offseason ago.

Former Lions general manager Bob Quinn inked the longtime backup passer to a three-year, $13.05 million deal.

Unfortunately, it failed to pay any kind of dividends for the organization in Daniel's first year in Motown.

Recall, going into 2021, the organization is already on the hook for a total of $42.15 million for both former Lions passer Matthew Stafford and the team's projected new starting quarterback Jared Goff ($14 million in dead money for Stafford and $28.15M for Goff).

If Detroit decides to keep the Missouri product in Daniel, he will count $5.3 million against the cap in 2021.

Yet, if the organization chooses to release him, it would result in $2.3M in savings for the Lions.

