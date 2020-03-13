Could CB Bradley Roby Be a Real Possibility for Lions?

With the Lions' cornerback situation in flux, it's almost a guarantee that general manager Bob Quinn will add a player at the position in free agency.

In Matt Patricia's heavy-man coverage scheme, there are definitely some impending free agents that make more sense than others.

One corner the Lions could pursue is Bradley Roby.

In a recent article by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, he mentions that the Lions have already been linked to the seven-year veteran.

Per Birkett, "Bradley Roby of the Houston Texans is a player the Lions have expressed interest in."

The Lions' connection to Roby isn't all that surprising, considering that newly named defensive coordinator Cory Undlin was the Denver Broncos' defensive backs coach Roby's rookie year.

Last season, Roby left the Broncos, and signed a one-year deal with the Texans -- who run a similar defensive scheme to the Lions.

He made $10 million in 2019, and didn't do much to prove he is worth more. Therefore, you could estimate with an increased cap, he will likely get another deal in that ballpark.

Is Roby worth that type of money, though?

Roby, standing in at 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, was a first-round selection for the Broncos out of Ohio State in 2014.

He has 4.39 speed, and plenty of athleticism to stick to receivers in man coverage.

Given his quickness and agility, he also some inside/outside versatility that the Lions will probably like.

Unfortunately, despite a prototypical skill set, Roby has yet to put it all together, and has failed to become one of the league's best corners.

He has always been an above-average starting quality type of cornerback with potential.

At a certain point in a career, though, that potential wanes, and a player just is who he is.

At 27 years old -- soon to be 28 -- it's probably not wise to give a long-term contract to Roby in hopes that he will finally figure it out.

According to Pro Football Focus, Roby has only graded above a 70 overall twice in his six-year career.

In 89 games, Roby has made 39 starts, and has accumulated nine interceptions, 68 pass breakups, 274 tackles, four sacks and eight forced fumbles.

At the right price, Roby can be a solid addition, and would be an ideal scheme fit.

Related

Mock Draft: Lions Trade Darius Slay and Secure Two First-Round Picks

Could DT Neville Gallimore Be Lions' Second-Round Pick?

Detroit Lions Release Statement on Coronavirus