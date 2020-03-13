Mock Draft: Lions Trade Darius Slay and Secure Two First-Round Picks

The latest mock draft has the Detroit Lions selecting at No. 3 and trading up with the Buffalo Bills to secure two first-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Buffalo sends

2020 Round 1 (No. 22 overall)

2020 Round 3 (No. 86 overall)

Detroit sends

2020 Round 2 (No. 35 overall)

CB Darius Slay

3rd pick - DE Chase Young, Ohio State

Young is a highly touted defensive end who would help out Detroit's struggling defensive line.

His passing rushing skills are viewed as elite and he now is being talked about as a "general-talent" by some draft analysts.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," Young said at the NFL Combine. "I think I showed it on my tape. Every game, I think I showed it. I definitely think I put my best foot forward this year, I grinded hard. Two of my biggest things are hard work and dedication and I'm going to bring those two to the NFL with me."

© Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

22nd pick - WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Securing a wide receiver that gives QB Matthew Stafford another big target drastically improves the Lions offense.

Higgins would add another offensive threat, both downfield and in the red zone.

The 6'4, 216-pound receiver has recorded 118 catches for 2,103 yards and 25 touchdowns since 2018.

According to NFL.com, "His size and "above the rim" talent make him a uniquely dangerous playmaker deep and in the red zone. The transition to NFL press corners will be an early challenge that could take some time to solve, but he's an instinctive ball-winner whose traits should win out and make him a very good NFL starter."

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

