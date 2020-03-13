AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Mock Draft: Lions Trade Darius Slay and Secure Two First-Round Picks

John Maakaron

The latest mock draft has the Detroit Lions selecting at No. 3 and trading up with the Buffalo Bills to secure two first-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Buffalo sends

2020 Round 1 (No. 22 overall)

2020 Round 3 (No. 86 overall)

Detroit sends

2020 Round 2 (No. 35 overall)

CB Darius Slay 

3rd pick - DE Chase Young, Ohio State

Young is a highly touted defensive end who would help out Detroit's struggling defensive line.

His passing rushing skills are viewed as elite and he now is being talked about as a "general-talent" by some draft analysts.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," Young said at the NFL Combine. "I think I showed it on my tape. Every game, I think I showed it. I definitely think I put my best foot forward this year, I grinded hard. Two of my biggest things are hard work and dedication and I'm going to bring those two to the NFL with me." 

USATSI_14121055_168388382_lowres
© Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

22nd pick - WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Securing a wide receiver that gives QB Matthew Stafford another big target drastically improves the Lions offense. 

Higgins would add another offensive threat, both downfield and in the red zone.

The 6'4, 216-pound receiver has recorded 118 catches for 2,103 yards and 25 touchdowns since 2018.

According to NFL.com, "His size and "above the rim" talent make him a uniquely dangerous playmaker deep and in the red zone. The transition to NFL press corners will be an early challenge that could take some time to solve, but he's an instinctive ball-winner whose traits should win out and make him a very good NFL starter."

USATSI_13904498_168388382_lowres
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Related

Could DT Neville Gallimore Be Detroit's Second-Round Pick?

Detroit Lions Release Statement on Coronavirus

Fans React to Damon "Snacks" Harrison Twitter Thread

Detroit Lions Guide to Free Agency

Comments (1)
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

This has been my favorite mock draft so far

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fans React to Damon "Snacks" Harrison Twitter Thread

Former Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison says Detroit Lions were not a good fit for him

John Maakaron

by

Da Ti

Could DT Neville Gallimore Be Lions' Second-Round Pick?

Our Vito Chirco opines on whether or not former Oklahoma interior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore could be Lions' second-round selection

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Should Lions Be Traveling All Over the Country Amid CoronaVirus Scare?

Lions appear to be operating like normal as scouts, personnel travel to pro days

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions Release Statement on Coronavirus

Amid concerns, Lions release statement regarding COVID-19

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Shelby Harris is Low Risk, High Reward Option for Defensive Line

Denver Broncos are not likely to retain defensive end Shelby Harris. Read why he could be a fit for the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

broncofan55555

Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft

Logan Lamorandier's 7-Round Detroit Lions Mock Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

paisty

All Lions: Who Could Replace Graham Glasgow?

Here's a look at the latest Lions news and notes from around the web for Wednesday, March 11

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Lions Fan Tweets Darius Slay "Honor Your Damn Contract and Shut Up"

Lions fan expresses that cornerback Darius Slay should honor the terms of his current contract with the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Could OG Andrus Peat Be a Viable Replacement for Graham Glasgow?

Logan Lamorandier opines regarding whether OG Andrus Peat would be a viable replacement for Graham Glasgow

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Should Lions Seriously Consider Drafting QB Jalen Hurts?

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts has been steadily moving up draft boards. Should the Lions draft him on Day two?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1