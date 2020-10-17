The Dallas Cowboys may have been interested in a Detroit Lions quarterback after all.

Dak Prescott was lost for the season when he went down with a fractured ankle against the New York Giants.

Immediately, many supporters of the Lions wanted the Cowboys to contact general manager Bob Quinn to make an offer for franchise passer Matthew Stafford.

On Saturday, Detroit made a series of roster moves that included activating guard Joe Dahl from injured reserve, promoting David Blough from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, elevating tight end Isaac Nauta to the active roster and waiving cornerback Chris Jones.

According to The Athletic, "The Lions signed David Blough to their active roster to match an offer from the Cowboys, who wanted to poach him off the practice squad."

In 2019, Blough was acquired via trade with the Cleveland Browns.

He made his NFL debut against Chicago on Thanksgiving.

Unfortunately, Blough went 0-5 as a starter in the second half of the 2019 season.

To start the 2020 season, Blough has been on Detroit's practice squad roster.

More from SI All Lions:

Could Sunday Be Matt Patricia's Last Game as Lions Coach?

Do the Lions Have Secret Offensive Weapons?

Classy or Clueless: Patricia Presents Sheila Ford Hamp With Game Ball

Comparing Jonah Jackson to Graham Glasgow

Matthew Stafford’s Passes Being Dropped at Highest Rate in NFL

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast