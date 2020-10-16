Comparing Jonah Jackson to Graham Glasgow

This offseason, the Detroit Lions and general manager Bob Quinn decided to let offensive guard Graham Glasgow walk in free agency.

Glasgow signed a lucrative, four-year, $44 million contract with the Denver Broncos.

As a homegrown player who Quinn selected in the third round of his inaugural draft with the Lions in 2016, many didn’t understand the logic behind not trying a little harder to retain the up-and-coming interior lineman.

In 2019, Glasgow had the best graded season (74.1 overall) of his career, according to Pro Football Focus, and formed a real nice interior duo with center Frank Ragnow.

No matter the case, the two parties split ways, which left more than a few Lions fans dissatisfied.

Who knows, maybe Glasgow wanted to head elsewhere -- but, that is just pure conjecture.

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jac Jeff Hanisch, USA TODAY Sports

After all, despite being listed as a starter, Glasgow was deployed in a guard rotation last season in Detroit.

So, Glasgow’s departure left the Lions looking for his replacement.

Throughout free agency, the Lions failed to add a true guard.

However, they did sign Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who has played some guard but is considered more of a tackle.

In the end, the Lions landed on Jonah Jackson from Ohio State with their second pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

As about pro-ready as they come, the versatile Jackson has acquitted himself nicely into the Lions' starting lineup.

Yes, it’s still early in the 2020 season. Yet, so far, Jackson appears to be right in line with the quality of Glasgow.

Actually, looking at just this season, it would be fair to say that Jackson has outplayed Glasgow when looking at the analytics.

Per Pro Football Focus, Jackson has allowed just six total pressures (two sacks, two hits and two pressures), with a 63.8 overall grade.

Meanwhile, Glasgow has given up nine total pressures (one sack, one hit and seven pressures), with a 59.8 overall score.

Quinn has had a handful of questionable roster moves.

However, if Jackson can keep up his current level of play, it sure looks as if he made the right call by replacing Glasgow and his big salary with Jackson -- and at just a fraction of the cost.

