Could Sunday Be Matt Patricia's Last Game as Lions Coach?

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia understands that coaches are hired to eventually be fired.

During his Friday media session, Detroit's third-year head coach was asked about the two coaches who have already been fired by their organizations.

“Look, obviously, we all know that this business is tough, and those are two great guys. I reached out to (Bill O’Brien and Dan Quinn) just to make sure that they were okay," Patricia said. "Certainly, when any situation comes up, I just think about how he’s doing, how his family’s doing. Those are the most important things. Just to make sure that everybody’s okay. We know what we sign up for other than that. But, it affects people’s families, and you want to make sure everybody is alright.”

Detroit is taking on a Jacksonville team that has a record of 1-4, and is by no means considered a powerhouse in the AFC.

If Detroit is unable to secure the victory, there is a chance Detroit's owner Sheila Ford Hamp pulls the plug on Patricia and his coaching staff.

"For us, every week, we’re just trying to go out and compete and win and do everything that we can to get better. We come in, and we do our job. That’s what we do. I don’t think you get into anything other than that, and you don’t ride that wave. You just try to go out and do the best you can that week," Patricia explained when asked about how he deals with job rumors with his players.

