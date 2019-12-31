Bob Quinn's Comments That Should Make Fans Concerned

The reviews are in, and they are not favorable for Detroit general manager Bob Quinn.

Following his end-of-the season press conference, many are still wondering why the 2019 season went south and what is the plan to correct the plethora of issues.

After reviewing the press conference, there were definitely a couple of comments made by Quinn that were highly concerning regarding the timetable he believes is necessary to turn things around.

During Quinn's opening statement, he said, “Bottom line for our season -- and I’m going to say this word a lot -- we didn’t finish."

He added, "I know Matt (Patricia) has said it a couple times. I’m going to say it over and over again this whole offseason because when I look at everything -- and we’re just in the beginning stages of evaluating the whole season as a whole -- it just was a season we didn’t finish. We were in all the games, you guys know all the statistics about how many times we were leading and how many games we were in and all that. But at the end of the day, we didn’t win enough, and that’s the bottom line."

It has been pointed out on numerous occasions that the majority of games in the NFL are close games. The talent gap between most teams is razor thin.

Playing in close games is not a badge of honor.

At least Quinn understands that the NFL is a bottom-line business.

Wins and losses. That's all that matters.

By making this point in his opening statement, could there be some credit given for the team competing and playing in close games?

No. No. No. No.

When a team loses nine straight games and players make the same errors over and over, the blame should be and is placed squarely on the head coach and the general manager.

Quinn, then, was asked point blank how close he feels the Lions are to playoff contention.

Quinn replied, “That’s the money question, right? Appreciate it. I’m not going to put a timeline or a number of players on this. There’s a lot of things when you win three games -- it’s not just one thing. We sit there every week, and evaluate the games and look at the roster and look at the scheme and look at all of that. It was hard this year for us to point at one thing, and I think it was hard for you guys."

What is challenging for fans to accept is that the 2019 season was just another in a long line of bad seasons for a franchise that can't seem to put it all together.

"This was an abnormal year for us," Quinn said. "It’s something that we’re really going to have to dive into because we sit there scratching our heads every week where we didn’t finish, or we were two plays away or bad call here, bad break there, dropped pass there and it adds up to our record. We’re going to own our record."

He added, "That’s what it is, and we can’t change it. We’re going to accept that, and we’re going to look forward to try to give this team and this city and this organization a better record going forward.”

