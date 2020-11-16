SI.com
Marvin Jones on D'Andre Swift: 'The Dude Is a Crazy Playmaker'

John Maakaron

The performance of Detroit Lions rookie running back D'Andre Swift against the Washington Football Team caught the attention of the teams top offensive performers.

Against Washington's defense, Swift rushed for 81 yards and added five receptions for 68 yards. 

His 149 yards from scrimmage are the most by a Lions rookie since running back Jahvid Best had 232 scrimmage yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in September of 2010. 

swift5
© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

"The dude is a crazy playmaker. We’ve known that ever since he’s been here and he touched the ground," Marvin Jones said. When the ball is in his hands, even with somebody like me, I have to keep blocking because you know somehow he’s going to come out of it by making a move, or running somebody over, or jumping over somebody.

"He’s electric and he’s great to watch, but I have to do less watching and more blocking. You never know.”

Matthew Stafford tied Joe Montana with 273 career touchdown passes when he found Swift in the third quarter for a 15-yard touchdown reception. 

"We’re just out there playing football. He did a great job when he had the opportunity to make plays today, he made some great ones. Some huge runs there in the second half, a big catch for a touchdown as well. I was really happy with the way he played," Stafford said. "I know he had a bunch of fun out there running around and making plays. The more guys we can get doing that, I don’t care who it is, the better, but he definitely had a great day and I’m proud of him.” 

Swift needed a game like this to boost his confidence after the start he had to his rookie campaign. 

Against the Bears, Swift regrettably dropped the game-winning touchdown in his first career NFL game. 

"I think I needed this kind of performance. Going back to my first NFL game, dropped the winning touchdown. So just making sure that when I’m out there and I’m in that type of situation and my number’s called to catch the ball, that I do that. It was a big game for me," Swift said. 

