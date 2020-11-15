Lions Blow Another Lead, Hang on to Defeat Washington, 30-27

The Detroit Lions seemingly were on the verge of blowing another double-digit lead.

This time, though, Detroit held on to defeat the Washington Football Team, 30-27.

With the victory, Detroit ended its seven-game home losing streak.

It had been 385 days since the Lions last walked off of Ford Field with a victory.

Washington appeared on the verge of scoring on its opening drive, with Alex Smith starting under center for the first time in two years. But, Washington's offense was driven back 24 yards on second and third down in Detroit territory, forcing a punt.

D'Andre Swift, who earned his first career NFL start, was instrumental on Detroit's opening possession, as the 2020 second-round pick recorded three carries for 32 yards.

Veteran Adrian Peterson, meanwhile, did not record a carry until the second quarter.

Detroit's opening drive was capped off with a 55-yard touchdown reception by Marvin Hall.

Matthew Stafford, who had his thumb on his throwing hand taped up early in the second quarter, threw a 27-yard laser to Marvin Jones Jr. to extend Detroit's lead to 14-3.

Former Lions running back J.D. McKissic, who signed with Washington after spending 2019 in Detroit, was featured heavily in the first half.

He was targeted 11 times in the passing game, and secured six receptions for 48 yards.

Detroit's defense stifled Washington's offense yet again late in the first half, as Smith led a drive into Lions territory.

Linebacker Jamie Collins forced a fumble on a Terry McLaurin reception with under two minutes remaining in the first half.

Matt Prater proceeded to successfully make a 53-yard field goal to give Detroit the 17-3 halftime lead.

Detroit extended its lead to 24-3 early in the second half, as the offense marched down the field on its opening possession of the third quarter.

Swift, who was featured heavily in Detroit's gameplan, took a Stafford pass 15 yards into the end zone.

In the second half, Detroit's defense simply could not stop Washington, though, after Smith got the offense rolling.

Smith used the short passing game to wipe out Detroit's 21-point lead, scoring on three consecutive offensive drives.

Washington's first touchdown drive of the game came with under six minutes remaining in the third quarter, when Smith led the team on an 11-play, 82-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a McKissic touchdown. The score cut Detroit's lead to 24-10.

On the subsequent possession, Smith spearheaded an 11-play, 84-yard touchdown drive to make it a one-score game.

Washington drew even with under three minutes remaining on an Antonio Gibson five-yard scamper.

Prater gave Detroit the 27-24 lead, after Detroit's next offensive possession stalled.

Smith & Co. had an opportunity late to tie the game, and were even the beneficiary of a questionable pass interference penalty called against Desmond Trufant, which kept the drive alive.

A Trufant holding penalty later in the drive also aided in keeping Washington's hopes alive.

Washington was able to tie the game at 27, but left Stafford and Detroit's offense with enough time for a game-winning score.

Prater proceeded to execute a 59-yard kick as time expired, giving the Lions the 30-27 win.

With the victory, Detroit improves to 4-5, and will head on the road to take on the Carolina Panthers next week.

