Predictions: Washington Football Team-Lions

Vito Chirco

Vito Chirco 

The Lions find a way to wreak havoc on Alex Smith enough, and cause him to struggle in his first NFL start since 2018.

Detroit forces at least one interception from the veteran passer, and gets the win in this Week 10 tilt. Lions 28, Washington Football Team 17 

Logan Lamorandier 

The Lions aren't a good football team, but Washington is worse -- at least on paper. 

This is a game where hopefully the Lions' defense can make some stops. It will likely be a low-scoring game, with some ugly football. But, it wouldn't be overly surprising, no matter the final results. Lions 24, Washington Football Team 20

USATSI_15178132_168388382_lowres
Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

John Maakaron 

This should be the game the Lions look to establish the run. Detroit can beat Washington with a steady dose of D'Andre Swift and Adrian Peterson. 

On defense, Jamie Collins has to lead the defense, and needs to play an integral part in stopping the run. I'm curious to see if Matt Patricia dials up more pressure, with Alex Smith making his first start since returning from a serious leg injury. Lions 17, Washington 13

Adam Strozynski 

The Detroit Lions' season feels like it's on life support, after back-to-back weeks of giving up 34 or more points in embarrassing losses. 

The Lions' offense hasn't been great, but it's hardly the problem, as it enters Sunday's game averaging more than 24 points a game. However, it's hard to outscore a team when your defense is giving up 30 points a game. 

That's where this game will be won or lost. 

The defense needs to brace for a Washington Football Team that will look to get an advantage via the usage of a lethal wide receiver in Terry McLaurin and an underrated rookie running back in Antonio Gibson. 

Meanwhile, Washington quarterback Alex Smith will look to get healthy, as he starts his first game since the 2018 season when he suffered a brutal spiral fracture of his leg. 

Expect him to take advantage of this banged-up Lions defense and subsequent struggling secondary. Washington 30, Lions 24 

