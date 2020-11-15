SI.com
AllLions
Biggest Matchup to Watch in Washington Football Team-Lions: Taylor Decker vs. Montez Sweat

Vito Chirco

The Lions' contest with the Washington Football Team this afternoon is far from one of the most intriguing Week 10 games. 

Yet, there is a few tasty one-on-one matchups to dive into.

For the sake of this piece, I'm going to take a look at the Taylor Decker vs. Montez Sweat head-to-head matchup.

Decker comes into this game, having allowed zero sacks in 343 consecutive pass-blocking opportunities -- the second-longest streak in the NFL today.

He's been the eighth-most productive offensive tackle this season, according to Pro Football Focus. 

The fifth-year pro has only permitted six quarterback hits and nine hurries through eight games. 

He has a big challenge ahead of him in facing a supremely talented EDGE defender in Sweat, who comes into this matchup leading Washington with 29 pressures and five sacks. 

USATSI_15114241_168388382_lowres

And as a sidenote, when he's not dealing with Sweat, he'll be going up against defensive end Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

While Young hasn't had a dominant start to his rookie campaign, he still has 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and a forced fumble on the season.

USATSI_14961122_168388382_lowres
Washington defensive end Chase YoungMark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

Lions head coach Matt Patricia is well aware of the challenge awaiting Decker and the rest of Detroit's offensive line. 

“Certainly, with Chase Young and Sweat on the edge, those guys are going to roll in there, and they’re going to go. I think with as much attention, obviously, as the guys get on the edge, then, it just opens up things inside for (defensive tackle (Jonathan) Allen and (defensive tackle Daron) Payne to be able to get in the middle and push and the quarterback moves," Patricia said during the past week of practice. "They take good advantage of that situation, and they’re in on a lot of those plays, too. So, I think upfront -- they’re very, very good in the pass rush. They just kind of get into the pocket, and get after the quarterback.”

So, the big question is: Does Decker give up a sack today? 

I say he does and that it comes against Sweat.

