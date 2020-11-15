The Lions' contest with the Washington Football Team this afternoon is far from one of the most intriguing Week 10 games.

Yet, there is a few tasty one-on-one matchups to dive into.

For the sake of this piece, I'm going to take a look at the Taylor Decker vs. Montez Sweat head-to-head matchup.

Decker comes into this game, having allowed zero sacks in 343 consecutive pass-blocking opportunities -- the second-longest streak in the NFL today.

He's been the eighth-most productive offensive tackle this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The fifth-year pro has only permitted six quarterback hits and nine hurries through eight games.

He has a big challenge ahead of him in facing a supremely talented EDGE defender in Sweat, who comes into this matchup leading Washington with 29 pressures and five sacks.

And as a sidenote, when he's not dealing with Sweat, he'll be going up against defensive end Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

While Young hasn't had a dominant start to his rookie campaign, he still has 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and a forced fumble on the season.

Washington defensive end Chase Young Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

Lions head coach Matt Patricia is well aware of the challenge awaiting Decker and the rest of Detroit's offensive line.

“Certainly, with Chase Young and Sweat on the edge, those guys are going to roll in there, and they’re going to go. I think with as much attention, obviously, as the guys get on the edge, then, it just opens up things inside for (defensive tackle (Jonathan) Allen and (defensive tackle Daron) Payne to be able to get in the middle and push and the quarterback moves," Patricia said during the past week of practice. "They take good advantage of that situation, and they’re in on a lot of those plays, too. So, I think upfront -- they’re very, very good in the pass rush. They just kind of get into the pocket, and get after the quarterback.”

So, the big question is: Does Decker give up a sack today?

I say he does and that it comes against Sweat.

More from SI All Lions:

3 Lions that Must Shine to Win against Washington Football Team

Predictions: Washington Football Team-Lions

A Loss at Home to Washington Could Seal Matt Patricia's Fate

5 Questions with Chris Russell of SI Washington Football

3 Midseason Takeaways from Lions' 2020 Season

5 Players Lions Should Target in 2021 NFL Draft

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.