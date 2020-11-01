SI.com
Danny Shelton Penalty Explained

John Maakaron

In the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts, the Detroit Lions committed a significant mental error that aided the Colts' offense. 

Detroit's defense was able to get the stop on third down, but defensive tackle Danny Shelton was flagged for unnecessary roughness, following a scrum that occurred at the end of the play.

Had Shelton been more aware and walked away, it would have forced the Colts to punt and give the ball back to Detroit's offense.

Unfortunately, Philip Rivers took advantage, and marched the offense down the field. 

The Colts took a 14-7 lead when Rivers found tight end Jack Doyle for a seven-yard touchdown reception. 

According to Martin,

"I had blown the play dead for forward progress where I thought the quarterback was stopped. And then I felt that number 71 (Shelton) unnecessarily continued on with him. And at about the time I'm processing that, the scrum starts. So, my attention went immediately to breaking up the chaos, if you will, and I threw my flag late. But the flag was for number 71, unnecessary roughness after my whistle for forward progress."

