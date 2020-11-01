With the NFL trade deadline just two days away, the Detroit Lions still have some holes or areas they could improve.

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn already pulled the trigger on a trade involving defensive end Everson Griffen to help with the pass rush.

However, that’s not to say the Lions will now stand pat in what is a crucial season for the regime.

Important to note, the Lions only have five draft picks in 2021 and only four available for trade, depending on the conditional draft pick in the Griffen deal.

That means it could even be a 2022 draft pick or current player they swap.

Oddly enough, the Lions don’t exactly have many glaring holes, despite what it seems like on film.

No matter the case, here are the Lions' three biggest positions of need going into the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline.

Linebacker

The Lions have plenty of linebackers on the roster.

They invested quite a bit into the position via the draft and free agency.

Jamie Collins has been solid more often than not.

Reggie Ragland has out-performed the rest of the bunch -- yet that isn’t exactly saying much.

Second-year player Jahlani Tavai has not been good, and Jarrad Davis has actually played well in his reduced role.

Overall, its quantity over quality right now.

And if there is another proven versatile backer on the market, the Lions should at least inquire.

Wide receiver

This is more about the future than for this season.

The top three Lions wideouts are set in stone this year.

After that, all three -- Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola -- are scheduled to be free agents in 2021.

Kenny Golladay going up for catch against Jaguars. Douglas DeFelice, USA TODAY Sports

Even the depth isn’t all that bad, and the Lions' offense has some nice gadget options.

If the price is right to add a wideout who can actually create separation on their own, it might not hurt to give a look.

Defensive tackle

Again, the Lions might be content with their defensive line overall after the Griffen trade.

As of late, the interior defensive line hasn’t looked all that bad -- at least against the run.

When it comes to rushing the passer, the Lions still don’t have much interior pressure.

Oftentimes, head coach Matt Patricia will utilize his defensive ends inside on obvious passing downs.

Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara and Griffen are big enough to move all along the line.

Maybe that will be their path to creating pressure.

In Patricia’s scheme, he can never have enough defensive linemen, and an interior pass rush would definitely help the cause.

