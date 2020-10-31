SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Former Patriots Living Up to Expectations in Detroit

Logan Lamorandier

Everyone has heard the phrase the “Patriot Way” or the “New England Lions” since Bob Quinn took over as general manager in 2016, even more so once head coach Matt Patricia came into town. 

It didn’t help the stereotype that the staff acquired three more Patriots players on defense this offseason in linebacker Jamie Collins, safety Duron Harmon and nose tackle Danny Shelton -- all of whom were on the Patriots' roster in 2019 and have been leading the Lions' defense in 2020. 

Even Trey Flowers, one of the Lions' biggest free-agent acquisitions in recent memory, started his career in New England.

There are so many examples of when former Patriots haven't been able to replicate the same level of success on their new teams. So far, that hasn’t been the case under Patricia.

Now, the defense has had its fair share of struggles throughout the season, but it has started to turn the corner over the past couple of games -- largely due to the aforementioned players.

On an individual level, Flowers, Collins, Harmon and Shelton are all performing well at their respective positions.

According to Pro Football Focus, Flowers is currently the sixth-highest-graded EDGE defender for players with at least 20 percent of defensive snaps played. 

Not that the sack numbers are there -- they were never very high before signing his big contract, either -- but he remains one of the best all-around defensive ends in the NFL. 

Collins has earned the ninth-best grade for 87 qualified off-ball linebackers.

USATSI_15085696_168388382_lowres
Douglas DeFelice, USA TODAY Sports

Even better, Harmon has graded out as the third-best safety out of 89 qualified players at the position.

Shelton’s grades aren’t nearly as impressive. But, considering his price tag, it might be unfair to expect greatness. 

He's ranked No. 69 of 129 interior defensive linemen in the NFL.

For as much flack as the Lions have received by going after former Bill Belichick personnel, the Lions' best players on the defensive side of the ball have all spent time in New England.

Maybe it hasn’t worked out all too well as a whole on defense. 

But, relative to the rest of the NFL, the ex-Patriots are among the best at their respective positions.

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Have Not Won at Ford Field in 12 Months

Swift vs. Taylor: Two Young Running Backs Set to Face Off Sunday

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 8 Predictions

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for Stephon Gilmore

Adrian Peterson Shares Classic Everson Griffen Story

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

Fair opinion. Shelton could do a little more, but overall it’s a fair assessment of their play so far/ big test against Indy Sunday

DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

I have been impressed with their play as well

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pros and Cons of Trading for Stephon Gilmore

Read more on the pros and cons of trading for New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Daniel Kelly

by

Jmurdock

Scouting Reggie Ragland

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland

Daniel Kelly

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Have Not Won at Ford Field in 12 Months

Read more on the Detroit Lions' drought of winning football games at Ford Field.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Colts

Read more on the three keys to victory for the Lions in their Week 8 tilt with the Indianapolis Colts

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Activate Cornerback Justin Coleman

Read more on the Detroit Lions activating cornerback Justin Coleman off the injured reserve list.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

NFL Rumor: NFC East Team Inquires About Trading for Kenny Golladay

Read more on the New York Giants having a 'conversation' with the Detroit Lions about trading for wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Adrian Peterson Shares Classic Everson Griffen Story

Read more on the wrestling battles between Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson and new defensive end Everson Griffen.

John Maakaron

by

AKMusic

Swift vs. Taylor: Two Young Backs Set to Face Off Sunday

Read more on running backs D'Andre Swift and Jonathan Taylor squaring off with one another this Sunday at Ford Field

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions' Week 8 Thursday Injury Report: Peterson, Decker Limited

Read more on the Detroit Lions Week 8 Thursday injury report.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Collins: 'We Need to Make It Fun'

Read more on Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins' thoughts on playing winning football these last couple of weeks.

John Maakaron

by

MelloFan