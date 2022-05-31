Skip to main content

Detroit Lions 2022 90-Man Roster

The Detroit Lions roster currently sits at 90 players heading into mandatory minicamp.

The Detroit Lions coaching staff are working towards steadily improving the performance of the players on the roster. 

"We’re not out there long, but just enough to get some work and see if we can get a little bit better," head coach Dan Campbell said at organized team activities. That’s what this is about. The guys have been good." 

With minicamp approaching in a couple of weeks, the competition level has been strong among several different position groups. 

Here is the current list of 90-players that are the Lions roster. 

Quarterbacks (3)

Running backs (7)

swift5

Wide receivers (11)

  • DJ Chark
  • Josh Reynolds
  • Kalif Raymond
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Corey Sutton
  • Trinity Benson
  • Jameson Williams
  • Josh Johnson
  • Kalil Pimpleton
  • Tom Kennedy
  • Quintez Cephus

Tight ends (7)

hockenson5

Offensive line (14)

Linebackers (14)

  • Austin Bryant
  • Alex Anzalone
  • Jarrad Davis
  • Malcolm Rodriguez
  • Chris Board
  • Shaun Dion-Hamilton
  • Josh Woods
  • Natrez Patrick
  • Charles Harris
  • Derrick Barnes
  • Anthony Pittman
  • James Houston
  • Romeo Okwara 
  • Julian Okwara

Defensive backs (19)

Defensive linemen (10)

aidan5

Specialists (5)

  • Jack Fox
  • Riley Patterson
  • Aldrick Rosas
  • Austin Seibert
  • Scott Daly

