Detroit Lions 2022 90-Man Roster
The Detroit Lions coaching staff are working towards steadily improving the performance of the players on the roster.
"We’re not out there long, but just enough to get some work and see if we can get a little bit better," head coach Dan Campbell said at organized team activities. That’s what this is about. The guys have been good."
With minicamp approaching in a couple of weeks, the competition level has been strong among several different position groups.
Here is the current list of 90-players that are the Lions roster.
Quarterbacks (3)
- Jared Goff
- David Blough
- Tim Boyle
Running backs (7)
- Jermar Jefferson
- Greg Bell
- Jamaal Williams
- D'Andre Swift
- Godwin Igwebuike
- Jason Cabinda
- Craig Reynolds
Wide receivers (11)
- DJ Chark
- Josh Reynolds
- Kalif Raymond
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Corey Sutton
- Trinity Benson
- Jameson Williams
- Josh Johnson
- Kalil Pimpleton
- Tom Kennedy
- Quintez Cephus
Tight ends (7)
- Nolan Given
- Derrick Deese Jr.
- James Mitchell
- Shane Zylstra
- Garrett Griffin
- T.J. Hockenson
- Brock Wright
Offensive line (14)
- Penei Sewell
- Evan Brown
- Obinna Eze
- Matt Nelson
- Taylor Decker
- Dan Skipper
- Logan Stenberg
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Jonah Jackson
- Ryan McCollum
- Kevin Jarvis
- Zein Obeid
- Frank Ragnow
- Tommy Kraemer
Linebackers (14)
- Austin Bryant
- Alex Anzalone
- Jarrad Davis
- Malcolm Rodriguez
- Chris Board
- Shaun Dion-Hamilton
- Josh Woods
- Natrez Patrick
- Charles Harris
- Derrick Barnes
- Anthony Pittman
- James Houston
- Romeo Okwara
- Julian Okwara
Defensive backs (19)
- Jeff Okudah
- DeShon Elliott
- Brady Breeze
- Saivion Smith
- Tracy Walker
- Mike Hughes
- Amani Oruwariye
- Will Harris
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
- Bobby Price
- Mark Gilbert
- Kerby Joseph
- JuJu Hughes
- Cedric Boswell
- Chase Lucas
- C.J. Moore
- Jerry Jacobs
- A.J. Parker
- Jermaine Waller
Defensive linemen (10)
- Alim McNeill
- Demetrius Taylor
- Michael Brockers
- Levi Onwuzurike
- Bruce Hector
- Josh Paschal
- Eric Banks
- Jashon Cornell
- Aidan Hutchinson
- John Penisini
Specialists (5)
- Jack Fox
- Riley Patterson
- Aldrick Rosas
- Austin Seibert
- Scott Daly
