Detroit Lions 2022 90-Man Roster

The Detroit Lions roster currently sits at 90 players heading into mandatory minicamp.

The Detroit Lions coaching staff are working towards steadily improving the performance of the players on the roster.

"We’re not out there long, but just enough to get some work and see if we can get a little bit better," head coach Dan Campbell said at organized team activities. That’s what this is about. The guys have been good."

With minicamp approaching in a couple of weeks, the competition level has been strong among several different position groups.

Here is the current list of 90-players that are the Lions roster.

Quarterbacks (3)

Jared Goff

David Blough

Tim Boyle

Running backs (7)

Jermar Jefferson

Greg Bell

Jamaal Williams

D'Andre Swift

Godwin Igwebuike

Jason Cabinda

Craig Reynolds

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receivers (11)

DJ Chark

Josh Reynolds

Kalif Raymond

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Corey Sutton

Trinity Benson

Jameson Williams

Josh Johnson

Kalil Pimpleton

Tom Kennedy

Quintez Cephus

Tight ends (7)

Nolan Given

Derrick Deese Jr.

James Mitchell

Shane Zylstra

Garrett Griffin

T.J. Hockenson

Brock Wright

© David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive line (14)

Penei Sewell

Evan Brown

Obinna Eze

Matt Nelson

Taylor Decker

Dan Skipper

Logan Stenberg

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Jonah Jackson

Ryan McCollum

Kevin Jarvis

Zein Obeid

Frank Ragnow

Tommy Kraemer

Linebackers (14)

Austin Bryant

Alex Anzalone

Jarrad Davis

Malcolm Rodriguez

Chris Board

Shaun Dion-Hamilton

Josh Woods

Natrez Patrick

Charles Harris

Derrick Barnes

Anthony Pittman

James Houston

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Defensive backs (19)

Jeff Okudah

DeShon Elliott

Brady Breeze

Saivion Smith

Tracy Walker

Mike Hughes

Amani Oruwariye

Will Harris

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Bobby Price

Mark Gilbert

Kerby Joseph

JuJu Hughes

Cedric Boswell

Chase Lucas

C.J. Moore

Jerry Jacobs

A.J. Parker

Jermaine Waller

Defensive linemen (10)

Alim McNeill

Demetrius Taylor

Michael Brockers

Levi Onwuzurike

Bruce Hector

Josh Paschal

Eric Banks

Jashon Cornell

Aidan Hutchinson

John Penisini

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Specialists (5)

Jack Fox

Riley Patterson

Aldrick Rosas

Austin Seibert

Scott Daly

