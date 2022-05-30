Skip to main content

Fans Clamor For Attire Worn by Detroit Lions Coaches

Detroit Lions fans really enjoy the attire being worn by the coaching staff.

Supporters of the Detroit Lions now have a request of the team that does not involve actually winning on the football field. 

Over the past few weeks, fans have really noticed the attire being worn by several members of the coaching staff. 

In photographs shared on social media, the coaching staff, including head coach Dan Campbell have been donning "313" themed T-Shirts and hoodies that have quickly caught the attention of fans. 

After seeing the coaching staff represent the City of Detroit with gear, fans have been clamoring and taking to social media to request the team make the attire available for purchase. 

In fact, it has been among the most popular requests of fans the past week since the team participated in organized team activities. 

At this time, the attire is not part of official NFL merchandise and is not yet available for purchase. 

Judging by the popularity, that may be for too long. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

aidan5

'Hutch Genes Are Elite': Fans React to Aria Hutchinson Winning Miss Michigan

Aidan Hutchinson's sister won the latest Miss Michigan pageant.

15 hours ago
USATSI_18360861_168388382_lowres

Roundtable: Is Dan Campbell's Best Decision Allowing Ben Johnson to Call Plays?

Latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on whether Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell should allow Ben Johnson to call the team's offensive plays during the 2022 season.

20 hours ago
hockenson5

What David Njoku's New Contract Means for T.J. Hockenson

Detroit Lions are likely planning to offer tight end T.J. Hockenson a new, long-term contract.

22 hours ago

Dan Campbell's 2022 offseason program

Detroit's second-year head coach was asked if he had changed his approach during the offseason after being on the job for the last 365 days.

“I do know that I want to get us in more competitive settings early," he said. "We’re actually going to kind of start that today, just situationally. Kind of the end of the team periods is getting into two-minute, getting into half, end of game, just a couple things to put us in a little bit of these more pressure situations. That would be one change that I know I wanted to identify is we’ve got to get to that earlier. We’ve got to start pressing our guys earlier and feeling a little bit more pressure earlier and see how we respond or get comfortable with being uncomfortable if you will.”

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

aidan5
News

'Hutch Genes Are Elite': Fans React to Aria Hutchinson Winning Miss Michigan

By John Maakaron15 hours ago
USATSI_18360861_168388382_lowres
News

Roundtable: Is Dan Campbell's Best Decision Allowing Ben Johnson to Call Plays?

By Vito Chirco20 hours ago
hockenson5
News

What David Njoku's New Contract Means for T.J. Hockenson

By John Maakaron22 hours ago
aidan5
News

Dan Campbell Explains Benefits of Changing Defensive Front

By John MaakaronMay 28, 2022
USATSI_16976007_168388382_lowres
News

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing OT Riley Reiff

By Vito ChircoMay 28, 2022
USATSI_15203510_168388382_lowres (1)
News

4 Reasons To Be Hopeful about Lions' Offense

By Daniel KellyMay 28, 2022
decker5
News

4 Areas Taylor Decker Can Improve Upon in 2022

By Daniel KellyMay 27, 2022
glenn5
News

With 'Honeymoon Phase' Over, Aaron Glenn Must Fix Detroit Lions Defense

By John MaakaronMay 27, 2022