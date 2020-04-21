AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Bust Meter: What are Chances CB Jeff Okudah Will Be a Bust in Detroit?

John Maakaron

The importance of the Lions selecting an impactful player in the first-round cannot be understated.

General manager Bob Quinn and Co. are sitting on the hot seat and must use the 2020 NFL Draft to turnaround the fortunes of the franchise. 

Following a subpar 2019 season, Detroit's first selection will likely be a player to aid the defense. 

But what position should the Lions prioritize?

Many believe selecting a cornerback with the No. 3 pick is an incorrect strategy.

Quinn was asked why certain teams in the NFL have shied away from selecting cornerbacks at the top of the draft?

“I’m not sure why teams have shied away. I think it’s a position that’s obviously critical and has high value in the league," Quinn said. 

"Really, when you look at corners, basically you have three corners that are starters in professional football now. We go back to free agency a year ago, we signed Justin Coleman to play nickel and we paid him like a starter because we feel like you need three starting level corners to have a productive defense. So why teams have shied away? I can’t really answer that.”

If Detroit does not shy away, what are chances Okudah will be a bust?

Based on film review and pre-draft evaluations of NFL analysts, Okudah has the necessary skills to have a successful career.

The factor that increases the ex-Buckeye's bust meter is Detroit's defensive scheme. 

Without consistent pressure of the cornerback, even high-caliber defensive backs cannot succeed. 

With that said, given all variables involved the chances Okudah is a bust in Detroit is 40%. 

Related

Evaluating NFL Analysts Growing Belief Lions Could Draft Derrick Brown with No. 3 Pick

4 Lessons Matthew Stafford Must Learn from Michael Jordan

WR Kenny Golladay Named Among Draft Steals of Last Decade

2020 NFL Draft Guide for the Lions

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Rumor: Not Out of Question Lions Draft OL in First-Round

Draft analysts express Lions could look to select left tackle of the future in early rounds of 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

askepticsview

Better Fit: DE Chase Young or CB Jeff Okudah?

Who is the better fit for the Lions' defense: Chase Young or Jeff Okudah?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Detroit Lions Listed as Possible Landing Spot for RB Leonard Fournette

Read why Detroit Lions could be landing spot for veteran running back Leonard Fournette

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

SI Lions Roundtable: Who Will Be Drafted by Lions in First-Round?

John Maakaron, Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier tackle this week's Detroit Lions news

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

3 Goals Lions Must Accomplish in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Vito Chirco provides three goals that the Detroit Lions must accomplish in the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

2020 NFL Draft Primer for the Lions

Our Logan Lamorandier provides his 2020 NFL Draft primer for the Detroit Lions

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

Has GM Bob Quinn Learned from Draft Mistakes?

GM Bob Quinn was asked what he has learned from players who have succeeded and from players that have not during his tenure in Detroit

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Lions WR Kenny Golladay Named among Biggest Draft Steals of Last Decade

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been named among biggest NFL Draft steals of last decade

Dakota Brecht

by

DetroitsFinest1

Evaluating Analysts' Growing Belief That the Lions Should Draft Derrick Brown at No. 3 Overall

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at the growing belief that the Detroit Lions should draft Derrick Brown at No. 3 overall

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

4 Lessons Matthew Stafford Must Learn from Michael Jordan

Lions franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford could learn from Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer Michael Jordan

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1