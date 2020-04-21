Bust Meter: What are Chances CB Jeff Okudah Will Be a Bust in Detroit?

The importance of the Lions selecting an impactful player in the first-round cannot be understated.

General manager Bob Quinn and Co. are sitting on the hot seat and must use the 2020 NFL Draft to turnaround the fortunes of the franchise.

Following a subpar 2019 season, Detroit's first selection will likely be a player to aid the defense.

But what position should the Lions prioritize?

Many believe selecting a cornerback with the No. 3 pick is an incorrect strategy.

Quinn was asked why certain teams in the NFL have shied away from selecting cornerbacks at the top of the draft?

“I’m not sure why teams have shied away. I think it’s a position that’s obviously critical and has high value in the league," Quinn said.

"Really, when you look at corners, basically you have three corners that are starters in professional football now. We go back to free agency a year ago, we signed Justin Coleman to play nickel and we paid him like a starter because we feel like you need three starting level corners to have a productive defense. So why teams have shied away? I can’t really answer that.”

If Detroit does not shy away, what are chances Okudah will be a bust?

Based on film review and pre-draft evaluations of NFL analysts, Okudah has the necessary skills to have a successful career.

The factor that increases the ex-Buckeye's bust meter is Detroit's defensive scheme.

Without consistent pressure of the cornerback, even high-caliber defensive backs cannot succeed.

With that said, given all variables involved the chances Okudah is a bust in Detroit is 40%.

