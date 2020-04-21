AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Evaluating Analysts' Growing Belief That the Lions Should Draft Derrick Brown at No. 3 Overall

Vito Chirco

Move over Jeff Okudah. Time to make way for former Auburn interior defensive lineman Derrick Brown.

Momentum continues to build for the Lions to take Brown at No. 3 overall Thursday night instead of Okudah -- the former Ohio State standout defensive back that was seemingly a consensus pick prior to the movement for Brown.

"Good Morning Football" co-host Kyle Brandt and NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks have both hopped on the Brown-to-the-Motor City train.

Brandt thinks he'd be a perfect fit in Detroit.

"I like the toughness that he (Brown) would bring to Detroit -- a team that I don't think is very tough," Brandt said during a recent segment on Good Morning Football, a program he co-hosts with ex-Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson.

Brandt added, "I love a big old tone-setter. And if you want to talk about Detroit needs help in the secondary, of course they do. I still subscribe to the philosophy that the best defensive back right now in the NFL is (Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle) Aaron Donald because he's in the quarterback's face every time he throws it. That's Derrick Brown. I've got you, Nate (Burleson). I'm with you, and I hope he (Brown) wears 'Honolulu blue' Thursday night."  

Brooks also thinks highly of the defensive tackle, and has him going to the Lions in his mock draft.

"Derrick Brown, at the point of attack, is a grown man -- an unblockable force," Brooks said during a segment on NFL Network's "NFL Mock Draft Live" program last week. "His physicality, his toughness, his non-stop motor, plays well in Detroit. He is a dominant playmaker at the point of attack. I think you have to pull the trigger on the defensive tackle, if you're (Detroit head coach) Matt Patricia."

And then, there's Sports Illustrated's The MMQB senior writer Albert Breer, who believes that both Okudah and Brown are in play for Detroit at No. 3.

As part of his "mock draft sneak peek" from early Monday, Breer writes,

"On paper, Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah fills a need and fits the Nuevo Patriot-style of defense their building, in investing from back-to-front. But of late, I’ve heard rumblings that the coaching staff has taken a real liking to Auburn DT Derrick Brown. I’m sticking with Okudah here, for now. But I think Brown is very much a possibility."

It looks like it's down to Brown and Okudah for who the Lions will take with their first-round selection. I, for one, still see Okudah being selected.  

It's a pick that Detroit general manager Bob Quinn can ill afford to mess up.

And if he does, it ultimately could cost him his job in Motown.

Related

4 Lessons Matthew Stafford Must Learn from Michael Jordan

WR Kenny Golladay Named Among Draft Steals of Last Decade

2020 NFL Draft Guide for the Lions

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

Brown back in the mix eh?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Rumor: Not Out of Question Lions Draft OL in First-Round

Draft analysts express Lions could look to select left tackle of the future in early rounds of 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

The Karras Gamble

Better Fit: DE Chase Young or CB Jeff Okudah?

Who is the better fit for the Lions' defense: Chase Young or Jeff Okudah?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Detroit Lions Listed as Possible Landing Spot for RB Leonard Fournette

Read why Detroit Lions could be landing spot for veteran running back Leonard Fournette

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

SI Lions Roundtable: Who Will Be Drafted by Lions in First-Round?

John Maakaron, Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier tackle this week's Detroit Lions news

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

3 Goals Lions Must Accomplish in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Vito Chirco provides three goals that the Detroit Lions must accomplish in the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

2020 NFL Draft Primer for the Lions

Our Logan Lamorandier provides his 2020 NFL Draft primer for the Detroit Lions

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

Has GM Bob Quinn Learned from Draft Mistakes?

GM Bob Quinn was asked what he has learned from players who have succeeded and from players that have not during his tenure in Detroit

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Lions WR Kenny Golladay Named among Biggest Draft Steals of Last Decade

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been named among biggest NFL Draft steals of last decade

Dakota Brecht

by

DetroitsFinest1

4 Lessons Matthew Stafford Must Learn from Michael Jordan

Lions franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford could learn from Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer Michael Jordan

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lamorandier: 7-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Lamorandier's has released his annual complete 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

DJPanther15