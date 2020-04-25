Lions Move Up in Third Round to Select Guard Jonah Jackson

The Lions executed a surprise trade with the Indianapolis Colts Friday evening, moving up 10 spots to pick at No. 75 overall.

With the pick, Detroit selected guard Jonah Jackson.

Coming out of Ohio State, Jackson was a third-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection.

One of his major strengths is his ability to pass block. And with his skill set, he should immediately contend for a starting position his rookie season.

Jackson started 30 games for the Buckeyes in 2019, and only allowed one sack on 1,020 pass-blocking reps -- which should impress the Lions' offensive coaching staff.

Jackson will now join former Ohio State offensive lineman Taylor Decker, who is entering his fifth season with the Lions.

In Detroit, Jackson could potentially start at either left guard or right guard alongside center Frank Ragnow -- the Lions' first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn has addressed the team's needs with the first four picks of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Picks made so far in 2020 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 3 - OSU CB Jeff Okudah

Round 2, Pick 35 - Georgia RB D'Andre Swift

Round 3, Pick 67 - Notre Dame DE Julian Okwara

Round 3, Pick 75 - Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson

Remaining Picks

Round 4 (109 overall)

Round 5 (166 overall)

Round 6 (197 overall)

Round 7 (235 overall)

