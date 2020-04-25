AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions Move Up in Third Round to Select Guard Jonah Jackson

John Maakaron

The Lions executed a surprise trade with the Indianapolis Colts Friday evening, moving up 10 spots to pick at No. 75 overall.  

With the pick, Detroit selected guard Jonah Jackson.

Coming out of Ohio State, Jackson was a third-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection. 

One of his major strengths is his ability to pass block. And with his skill set, he should immediately contend for a starting position his rookie season.

Jackson started 30 games for the Buckeyes in 2019, and only allowed one sack on 1,020 pass-blocking reps -- which should impress the Lions' offensive coaching staff. 

Jackson will now join former Ohio State offensive lineman Taylor Decker, who is entering his fifth season with the Lions. 

In Detroit, Jackson could potentially start at either left guard or right guard alongside center Frank Ragnow -- the Lions' first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn has addressed the team's needs with the first four picks of the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Picks made so far in 2020 NFL Draft:

  • Round 1, Pick 3 - OSU CB Jeff Okudah
  • Round 2, Pick 35 - Georgia RB D'Andre Swift
  • Round 3, Pick 67 - Notre Dame DE Julian Okwara
  • Round 3, Pick 75 - Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson

Remaining Picks 

  • Round 4 (109 overall)
  • Round 5 (166 overall) 
  • Round 6 (197 overall)
  • Round 7 (235 overall) 

Related

Lions Draft DE Julian Okwara

D'Andre Swift's Favorite RB is Barry Sanders

What Analysts Said about Lions Drafting RB D'Andre Swift

Lions Draft RB D'Andre Swift at Pick No. 35 of Second-Round

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft Day 2 Open Thread | Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for rounds two and three of the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

SI Draft Tracker

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Why Analysts Love Jeff Okudah for Detroit Lions

Early reviews have mostly been positive for GM Bob Quinn and the Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Twitter Reacts to Lions Selecting CB Jeff Okudah

The selection of Ohio State cornerback has brought about mixed reactions from Detroit Lions supporters

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Draft Rumor: Lions Could Target QB Jalen Hurts in NFL Draft

Lions could be in the market for a quarterback on Day 2 of NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

MercilessMANG

Detroit Lions Select Ohio State Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn selects Ohio State's Jeff Okudah at No. 3 in 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Poll: Who's Your Draft Crush for Detroit Lions?

Who do you want the Lions to draft on Thursday, Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft?

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Jeff Okudah is Complete Opposite of Darius Slay

Okudah is a humble rookie that is ready to get to work for the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Draft Rumor: Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell Called GM Bob Quinn

Jaguars could be interested in make a trade with Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

What ESPN Analysts Said about Lions Drafting Jeff Okudah

Find out what the ESPN and NFL Network analysts had to say about Lions' pick at No. 3

Dakota Brecht

by

Lions4Ever