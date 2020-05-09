In what is the slowest portion of the NFL calendar year, the Lions recently revealed their schedule, giving fans quite a bit to talk about.

In this edition of the All Lions mailbag, I answer plenty of questions regarding the schedule, new and old players' fits within the team, the Lions' scheme and a few other topics.

Without further ado, let's unveil the mailbag:

1.) How many wins this year? - @Lassi_20

Answer: This is the most hotly discussed question of the week. In my mind, with a healthy Matthew Stafford for all 16 games, the Lions' floor is six wins. If -- and it’s a big if -- the Lions' young players can develop and make an immediate impact, coupled with all their free-agent acquisitions meeting expectations, the ceiling is 10 wins. The Lions don’t have the easiest of schedules, and play in a tough division. I still have plenty of concerns about the defense as a whole. Considering it unlikely that every new addition to the team is going to be a home run, I realistically see seven wins this season. Obviously, I would hope for more, but I also think it’s not sensible to go into the season anticipating every new player to wildly exceed expectations.

2.) Does Hunter Bryant make the roster? Even with the injury concerns, I’d imagine he’s more talented than Isaac Nauta. - @W_R_III

A: Bryant is a unique player in the Lions' scheme. They haven’t used a true “flex” tight end since the release of Eric Ebron. Much like Ebron, Bryant -- an undrafted rookie free agent -- has talent as a pass-catcher, but leaves much to be desired in the blocking department. If the Lions are willing to use Bryant as a big slot receiver and limit his in-line usage, I think he will make the roster as a pseudo-receiver.

The biggest attribute that Nauta has going for him is that he can also play some fullback. Fullback Nick Bawden has been average at best, in terms of lead blocking. Maybe Nauta can play a hybrid role and make the team as a fullback/tight end hybrid over Bawden. If that is the case, I think there will be an available roster spot for Bryant.

3.) So, how does Bo Scarborough fit into the RB mix this year? - @greggparini

A: While I feel that Scarbrough’s roster spot might not be as safe as some may think, he showed enough talent as a bruiser-back last season where the Lions should figure out how to keep him on the roster. Behind rookie D’Andre Swift and third-year pro Kerryon Johnson, there are three running backs likely fighting for two spots. In the Lions' power-rushing attack, Scarbrough is by far the most powerful. He won’t be much of a threat ever catching passes, like the two backs penciled in before him on the depth chart. Don’t ask him to do things he isn’t good at, and exploit his strengths -- which is in short-yardage situations -- and he should carve out a nice niche-type role on the team. Essentially, he can fill the role of what LeGarrette Blount and C.J. Anderson were supposed to be in years past.

4.) Will the Lions have a balanced offense this season, or are they going to make Matt (Stafford) throw 45-50 times a game? - @brent38139

A: The Lions in Darrell Bevell’s offense had the 16 most rushing attempts in the NFL last season. Their goal is to control the clock and run the ball down team’s throats while taking deep shots when the defense is playing up in the box. Now, if the defense struggles once again, that can change an in-game offensive philosophy quickly. After selecting two guards, a run-blocking oriented right tackle in free agency, and a running back in the second round of the draft, I think the Lions will be well-balanced on offense.

5.) Who will be our Lions' MVP, ROY, and most improved players? - @ccman013

A: The MVP will likely be Stafford considering the fate of the season pretty much rests on his shoulders. The strength of the team is the passing attack.

I’ll give my rookie of the year prediction to cornerback Jeff Okudah. He will see the field far more than any other rookie and will be tested plenty. There is a learning curve at the position, but there are plenty of examples recently of first-round cornerback rookies finding early success in their careers.

For the most improved player, Tracy Walker or T.J. Hockenson both stand out to me. If I have to choose just one, I’ll give the nod to Walker. After the Lions traded for Duran Harmon, Matt Patricia now has a true deep safety which will allow Walker to be even more of a movable chess piece. Walker is a natural playmaker.

6.) Will the defense be in the top-half or bottom-half of the league? - @vincewlaw

A: I lean towards the bottom half. After having one of the worst performances in the NFL from a defense in 2019, it will be tough to make such a huge leap. Also considering that Darius Slay, Damon Harrison, A’Shawn Robinson, and Devon Kennard are all gone, they lost quite a bit of talent. However, they did add some nice pieces as well. Maybe I just don’t fully believe in the defensive scheme. Using the bend-but-don’t-break philosophy, it will be tough to be one of the better statistical defenses. Overall, I feel the Lions only slightly upgraded the defense after all the additions and subtractions they made.

7.) Will the Lions resign Marvin Jones Jr? - @Ineedsnacks1

A: Jones contract is up after the season and considering the Lions will need to pay Kenny Golladay, I don’t think there will be enough money allocated to the receiver position to bring back Jones. Now, Jones is getting up there in age, maybe he won’t get quite the contract I think he will. But, anytime a player hits the open market, there always seems to be another team that will outbid the Lions.

8.) Why does Detroit have a football team? Give legit reasons ... - @IrateLIONSfan

A: In 1928, the Portsmouth Spartans were created. A few years later in 1934, George A. Richards, a radio executive who owned WJR at the time, purchased the Portsmouth Spartans, and relocated the team to Detroit. With the move, he renamed the team the Detroit Lions. Then, in 1963, William Clay Ford Sr. purchased the franchise for $4.5 million. In a revenue-sharing league, the Lions continue to roll in the dough, and will for as long as the NFL remains king in the sports world.

