Upgrading the Secondary Should Be a Priority for Lions

John Maakaron

Most are aware that the Detroit Lions should upgrade the talent along the defensive line. In the 2020 NFL draft and free agency, Detroit must also consider upgrading the secondary. 

By trading Quandre Diggs to the Seahawks, a gap in the secondary was created. Arguably, Detroit needs an upgrade at each of the starting positions in the defensive backfield, with the exception of cornerback Darius Slay, if he remains on the roster. 

According to Conor Orr of si.com:

"Matt Patricia’s scheme is best with a slate of corners and safeties who can consistently shift the responsibilities and pressures on an opposing quarterback. They let some great players go in 2019 and will need to scour the draft and free agency to come up with a grouping of players who can survive the ever-difficult NFC North."

Is 2020 Make-or-Break Season for Matthew Stafford?

Lions quarterback could be playing his last season for Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Dillon88

Signs GM Bob Quinn Has Learned from Drafting Aaron Hernandez

Lions have steered clear of bringing in troubled players since Bob Quinn was hired to be General Manager.

John Maakaron

Cornerback Chris Harris Could Find His Way to Detroit Lions

Free agent cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will entertain all offers this offseason.

John Maakaron

by

Rafaelto

Lions Super Bowl Odds for 2020 at 100-1

Lions have longest odds to win 2021 Super Bowl

John Maakaron

3 Offensive Linemen Lions Could Draft with Third Pick

These offensive linemen could be selected by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft

John Maakaron

Evaluating Lions' Hire of Cory Undlin

Watch as Rachel Marie provides her reaction to the Lions' hire of Cory Undlin as team's new defensive coordinator

rachelmariesports

Lions Shut Out of All-Rookie Team

Pro Football Writers of America revealed their All-Rookie Team for 2019

John Maakaron

Can Clemson's Isaiah Simmons Fit in the Lions Scheme?

Isaiah Simmons impressed many with his performance all season and in the National Title Game.

Logan Lamorandier

Danny Amendola Out with Julian Edelman and Paul Pierce Night Edelman Arrested

Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola was out with Patriots receiver Julian Edelman prior to his arrest Saturday in Beverly Hills.

John Maakaron

by

Frip

Evaluating the Lions Drafting a Running Back in Second Round

Should the Lions consider upgrading at the running back position via the NFL Draft?

John Maakaron