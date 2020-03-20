AllLions
Lions Select OL Mekhi Becton in Latest Mock Draft

John Maakaron

In the latest mock draft released by SI All Lions, the Los Angeles Chargers move up to the No. 3 spot, and select former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In return, Detroit receives the No. 6 overall pick, the No. 37 overall pick in the second round, and Los Angeles' 2021 second-round pick.

With the No. 6 pick, Detroit selects one of the premier offensive linemen in this year's draft class.

Louisville's Mekhi Becton told people he would shock those in attendance when he worked out at the NFL Scouting Combine. 

He lived up to all the hype when he completed his 40-yard dash.

Becton recorded a time of 5.10 seconds, which was tremendously quick for his sheer size. 

He shined at the combine and many took notice after examining his measurable numbers. Becton measured 6-foot-7 3/8 inches, 364-pounds, with the fourth-longest arms and the sixth-biggest wingspan. 

Louisville strength coach Mike Sirignano spoke to The Athletic at the NFL Combine and described Becton's freakish athletic abilities:

“The kid is a freak,” Louisville strength coach Mike Sirignano told The Athletic on Saturday morning about the former high school basketball star from Virginia. “On his feet, the only comparison I can make is Shaquille O’Neal.”

Becton's skillset and sheer size should allow him to fit easily into Detroit's run scheme. Don't sleep on Becton's pass protection techniques either, as his size and length allow him to recover and redirect both inside and outside rushes. 

He has the potential to be a good starter on either side of the offensive line if Detroit decides to select him with their first-round pick in 2020.

