Will Matthew Stafford Finish His Career with Detroit Lions?

If one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history is mulling over a decision to leave the New England Patriots, it is natural to wonder if Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will finish his career with the Detroit Lions?

Tom Brady has been rumored to be leaving the Patriots following the team's playoff exit at the hands of the Tennessee Titans.

Currently, Stafford is under contract with Detroit until 2023.

With each season that passes, the organization appears to be further and further away from the playoffs.

Detroit is coming off of a three-win campaign that saw Stafford miss half of the season due to a back injury.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

At some point, the Lions organization is going to have to consider moving on from Stafford.

Could it be sooner rather than later?

It does not appear to be the case, based upon the praise given publicly and the organization's commitment to the 11-year NFL veteran.

Each draft season, there is a new crop of younger quarterbacks coming out of college. Certain organizations have found success drafting a younger quarterback and building a solid foundation around them.

The advantage has been the low cap number that is allocated to young quarterbacks coming out of college. More money is available to bring in talented players at multiple positions.

It does not appear that Stafford wants to test the waters and start over with a new organization. He has stated publicly on numerous occasions his desire to win for the fans and the city of Detroit.

So if Stafford does not finish his career as a Lion, it will likely involve the organization deciding to move on from him when his current contract expires.

Will Matthew Stafford finish his career with Detroit? Vote and comments below what your thoughts are regarding the Lions quarterback situation.

Vote Here

Related

5 Lions Have Been Drafted Third

Lions Promote Offensive Coaches

Mel Kiper Says Lions Could Draft QB Tua Tagovailoa w/ Third Pick

Bart Scott Discusses Lions Trading Matthew Stafford