LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Will Matthew Stafford Finish His Career with Detroit Lions?

John Maakaron

If one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history is mulling over a decision to leave the New England Patriots, it is natural to wonder if Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will finish his career with the Detroit Lions?

Tom Brady has been rumored to be leaving the Patriots following the team's playoff exit at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. 

Currently, Stafford is under contract with Detroit until 2023. 

With each season that passes, the organization appears to be further and further away from the playoffs. 

Detroit is coming off of a three-win campaign that saw Stafford miss half of the season due to a back injury. 

USATSI_13615684_168388382_lowres
Quarterback Matthew Stafford© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

At some point, the Lions organization is going to have to consider moving on from Stafford. 

Could it be sooner rather than later? 

It does not appear to be the case, based upon the praise given publicly  and the organization's commitment to the 11-year NFL veteran. 

Each draft season, there is a new crop of younger quarterbacks coming out of college. Certain organizations have found success drafting a younger quarterback and building a solid foundation around them. 

The advantage has been the low cap number that is allocated to young quarterbacks coming out of college. More money is available to bring in talented players at multiple positions.

It does not appear that Stafford wants to test the waters and start over with a new organization. He has stated publicly on numerous occasions his desire to win for the fans and the city of Detroit.

So if Stafford does not finish his career as a Lion, it will likely involve the organization deciding to move on from him when his current contract expires.  

Will Matthew Stafford finish his career with Detroit? Vote and comments below what your thoughts are regarding the Lions quarterback situation.

Vote Here

Related

5 Lions Have Been Drafted Third

Lions Promote Offensive Coaches

Mel Kiper Says Lions Could Draft QB Tua Tagovailoa w/ Third Pick

Bart Scott Discusses Lions Trading Matthew Stafford

Comments

Polls

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Detroit Lions Have Been Drafted Third

John Maakaron

There have been five players selected with the third pick by the Detroit Lions

3 Reasons Why Lions Will Win 10 Games or More in 2020

John Maakaron

Here are reasons for hope for the 2020 season

Bart Scott Discusses QB Matthew Stafford Being Traded

John Maakaron

Watch as Bart Scott speculates what could happen to Matthew Stafford if QB Tua Tagovailoa is drafted by Lions

Mel Kiper Says Lions Could Draft QB Tua Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

Mel Kiper says if medical reports are favorable, Lions could select QB Tua Tagovailoa at 3rd

Late-Round Quarterback Options for the Lions

Logan Lamorandier

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at some late-round quarterbacks to pursue in this April's NFL Draft

Lions Promote Offensive Coaches

John Maakaron

Hank Fraley and Billy Yates promoted to offensive line coaching positions

Scouting Report: DT Derrick Brown

John Maakaron

Derrick Brown could be Detroit's first round selection in this year's NFL Draft.

Wade Phillips is Long Shot to be Lions D-Coordinator

John Maakaron

Some Lions fans express desire to bring in former Rams defensive coordinator to be Lions next DC.

Why Tom Brady Isn't Coming to Detroit

Vito Chirco

Our Vito Chirco opines why a Tom Brady-Lions marriage isn't going to happen

Detroit Lions are in Driver's Seat of 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

QB Tua Tagovailoa announcing he is entering 2020 NFL Draft helps Detroit Lions