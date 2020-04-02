Lions Agree to Terms with Ex-Jets CB Darryl Roberts

The Detroit continue to add to their secondary, agreeing to terms with former Patriots and Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts.

Roberts was selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL draft.

In his rookie season, Roberts injured his wrist during his first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. He was subsequently placed on season-ending injured reserve, as his rookie campaign was dashed.

After training camp in 2016, Roberts was released by the Patriots and signed on with the New York Jets.

In 2018, Roberts played in all 16 games for the Jets. In 10 starts, he recorded 48 combined tackles, seven passes defensed, and one interception.

Roberts started in 10 of 13 games he appeared in during the 2019 season.

He recorded 62 tackles, one interception and 6 pass defenses. In addition to logging 713 defensive snaps, Roberts also logged 143 plays on special teams.