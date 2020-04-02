AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions Agree to Terms with Ex-Jets CB Darryl Roberts

John Maakaron

The Detroit continue to add to their secondary, agreeing to terms with former Patriots and Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts.

Roberts was selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL draft. 

In his rookie season, Roberts injured his wrist during his first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. He was subsequently placed on season-ending injured reserve, as his rookie campaign was dashed.

After training camp in 2016, Roberts was released by the Patriots and signed on with the New York Jets.

In 2018, Roberts played in all 16 games for the Jets. In 10 starts, he recorded 48 combined tackles, seven passes defensed, and one interception.

Roberts started in 10 of 13 games he appeared in during the 2019 season. 

He recorded 62 tackles, one interception and 6 pass defenses. In addition to logging 713 defensive snaps, Roberts also logged 143 plays on special teams. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Jesse James Rebound Season Would Be a Big Boost to Lions' Offense

Logan Lamorandier explains why Jesse James rebounding from a subpar 2019 season would aid Lions' offense

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lionsmain

Bill Simmons Suggests WR Julian Edelman is Heading to Detroit

Bill Simmons suggested on the "The Herd" radio program WR Julian Edelman to the Lions could be happening soon

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

2020 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions 4-Round Mock Draft

Vito Chirco provides his first four-round mock draft for the Lions

Vito Chirco

by

Lionsmain

Bob Quinn's Four Best Draft Picks

Vito Chirco ranks general manager Bob Quinn's four best draft picks

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

All Lions: Will WR Kenny Golladay Secure a Long-Term Contract?

Why hasn't wide receiver Kenny Golladay secured a long-term deal contract with the Detroit Lions?

John Maakaron

Could Rush on Quarterbacks Push Chase Young to Lions?

Rumors continue to swirl Miami could trade up with either the Washington Redskins or the Cincinnati Bengals

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

PFF Mock Draft Has Detroit Lions Passing on Chase Young

In mock draft released Tuesday, PFF has the Lions selecting Jeff Okudah from Ohio State. Read why Lions fans were shocked

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Utah RB Zack Moss is Best Mid-Round Prospect Lions Should Draft

Logan Lamorandier discusses why RB Zack Moss would be a solid addition to the Detroit Lions

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions Must Find a Way to Trade for EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

Logan Lamorandier explains why EDGE Yannick Ngakoue would bolster Detroit's struggling defense

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Why Detroit Lions Defensive Line Must Remain a High Priority

Lions may not be done building along the defensive line. Read why Detroit may add more than one EDGE rusher prior to the start of 2020 season

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1