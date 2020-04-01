Utah RB Zack Moss Is Best Mid-Round Prospect Lions Should Draft

The Lions have plenty of holes on their roster that could potentially be upgraded via the NFL Draft.

Along with addressing needs at right guard, cornerback and in the pass rush department, running back is a position that shouldn't be forgotten.

It's a top-heavy class that could have names like D’Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor and J.K. Dobbins possibly available for the Lions with their second-round pick.

It's an ageless debate on how the Lions should address the running back group.

In theory, having a strong offensive line and good coaching should allow average NFL rushers to find success.

Unfortunately, for the Lions, they don't have that luxury.

If the Lions don't want to use such high draft capital on one of the more notable running back options, there are alternatives that could be had a round or two later -- one being a player the Lions had a formal interview with at the combine in Zack Moss.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 223 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds

Vertical: 33 inches

20-yard shuttle: 4.37 seconds

Moss didn't exactly have a great combine performance.

Not that speed has ever been Moss' best trait, but he said he suffered a mild hamstring injury while at the combine and yet still decided to tough it out.

Recently, Moss ran a 4.52-second electronically timed 40-yard dash at a private workout -- plenty fast enough for his style of game.

Outside of having elite athleticism, the senior running back checks almost every other box.

Weighing 223 pounds, Moss has the size to be a workhorse type of back.

He uses his size to his advantage, and breaks more tackles than just about everyone in the entire FBS.

Of running backs with a minimum of 100 rushing attempts in 2019, Moss' 89 forced missed tackles ranked second in the country.

He also compiled 1,412 rushing yards a season ago -- 1,042 yards coming after contact. His 4.45 yards-after-contact per attempt was one of the best averages in the entire class.

With his bowling-ball style and penchant for contact, he has periodically struggled with injuries.

In 2018, a meniscus injury cut his season short -- as he was on pace to break Utah's single-season rushing record.

As the first player in Utah history to have three 1,000-yard seasons, there is no doubt there's some wear on the 22-year-old's tires.

He holds Utah records for carries (712), rushing yards (4,067) and career rushing touchdowns (38).

In the passing game, he is above average in pass protection, and showed marked improvement in catching the ball as a senior.

Last season, he had 31 targets with just one drop, and averaged 14.5 yards after reception.

In short, Moss does everything well.

Yes, he might not be a home-run threat, but he has great agility and some of the best contact balance you will find.

Pairing him with Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough provides the Lions a very formidable trio of backs, despite there being plenty of injury history among the three.

