Bob Quinn's Four Best Draft Picks

Bob Quinn is presently in his fifth season as Detroit general manager.

Since becoming the organization's head honcho, he's had his fair share of draft blunders -- from 2017 second-round pick Teez Tabor (defensive back) to '17 fourth-round pick Michael Roberts (tight end).

However, to be fair, he's also had a handful of solid selections.

Without further ado, here are the four best draft picks of the Quinn era:

1.) WR Kenny Golladay

Golladay is the only draft pick of Quinn's -- whose first draft came in 2016 -- that has become a Pro Bowler.

Golladay -- a third-round selection of the Lions in 2017 -- posted a career-best 1,190 reception yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019.

It was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season -- he totaled 1,063 in 15 games in 2018 -- and it helped him earn a trip to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

In doing so, he became the first Detroit receiver to make the Pro Bowl since Calvin Johnson did in 2015.

2.) C Frank Ragnow

Ragnow -- Quinn's first-round pick in 2018 -- was named Detroit's most improved player in 2019 by Pro Football Focus.

He transitioned over from left guard going into last season, and proceeded to have his most productive year as a pro.

PFF gave him a 74.9 grade for his efforts -- the sixth-best mark among 38 qualifying centers.

Most impressively, he allowed just two sacks while being a part of 996 offensive snaps.

3.) G Graham Glasgow

Glasgow -- a third-round selection of the Lions in 2016 -- had the best year of his career a season ago, per PFF.

He ended up as the ninth-ranked guard in the NFL, and went the entire year without permitting a single sack.

He departed the Motor City this offseason, inking a four-year, $44 million deal with the Denver Broncos.

4.) DT A'Shawn Robinson

Robinson -- Quinn's second-round pick in 2016 -- suited up for 58 games over the course of four seasons in Detroit.

He averaged 43 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and four passes defensed during that span.

He was a free-agency acquisition of the Los Angeles Rams this offseason.

Related

PFF Shocks Lions Fans w/ Latest Mock Draft

Could Rush on Quarterbacks Push Chase Young to Lions?

Utah RB Zack Moss is Best Mid-Round Prospect for Lions to Select

Detroit Lions 4-Rd Mock Draft