Lions' Week 9 Friday Injury Report: Walker, Golladay, Agnew Out

The Detroit Lions continued their preparation for their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

According to a pool report, Kenny Golladay, Jamal Agnew, Tracy Walker and Joe Dahl were not available at practice on Friday.

Defensive end Trey Flowers, who was placed on the short-term injured reserve list earlier this week, was observed wearing a sling on his right arm and it appeared as if his wrist was wrapped as well.

Head coach Matt Patricia addressed the difficulties of game-planning this week, especially with Matthew Stafford participating virtually this week instead of in-person.

“I think for us, certainly game-planning is something that’s critically important for us during the course of the week to understand what do we need to do against the opponent, and also what pieces do we have on our team," Patricia said. "We’re always prepared to go based on -- let’s just talk injuries first, from that standpoint, how that effects the team, how’s the development of our younger guys who has to step into those roles, how are those roles backed up? I would say from that standpoint, we spend a lot of time at the beginning of the week really going, ‘Okay, maybe this is the gameplan or these are the plays, or these are the roles, these are the positions, how are they backed up? How are they backed up if we have a situation? Who’s next, and then who’s after that? What’s the workload that that person can handle? Do we have to pair it back because of that, or can we push forward, or does it change if that happens?’ So we kind of go through those scenarios at the beginning of the week.”

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

RB/WR Jamal Agnew - Ribs (NP) OUT

WR Kenny Golladay - Hip (NP) OUT

DB Tracy Walker - Foot (NP) OUT

OL Joe Dahl - Back (NP) Questionable

OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai - Foot (LP) Questionable

LB Christian Jones - Knee (LP) Questionable

CB Darryl Roberts - Hip/Groin (LP) Questionable

T Taylor Decker - Back (FP)

DT Danny Shelton - Wrist (FP)

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (FP)

TE T.J. Hockenson - Toe (FP)

