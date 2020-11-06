SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Lions' Week 9 Friday Injury Report: Walker, Golladay, Agnew Out

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions continued their preparation for their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

According to a pool report, Kenny Golladay, Jamal Agnew, Tracy Walker and Joe Dahl were not available at practice on Friday.

Defensive end Trey Flowers, who was placed on the short-term injured reserve list earlier this week, was observed wearing a sling on his right arm and it appeared as if his wrist was wrapped as well.

Head coach Matt Patricia addressed the difficulties of game-planning this week, especially with Matthew Stafford participating virtually this week instead of in-person. 

“I think for us, certainly game-planning is something that’s critically important for us during the course of the week to understand what do we need to do against the opponent, and also what pieces do we have on our team," Patricia said. "We’re always prepared to go based on -- let’s just talk injuries first, from that standpoint, how that effects the team, how’s the development of our younger guys who has to step into those roles, how are those roles backed up? I would say from that standpoint, we spend a lot of time at the beginning of the week really going, ‘Okay, maybe this is the gameplan or these are the plays, or these are the roles, these are the positions, how are they backed up? How are they backed up if we have a situation? Who’s next, and then who’s after that? What’s the workload that that person can handle? Do we have to pair it back because of that, or can we push forward, or does it change if that happens?’ So we kind of go through those scenarios at the beginning of the week.”  

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

RB/WR Jamal Agnew - Ribs (NP) OUT

WR Kenny Golladay - Hip (NP) OUT

DB Tracy Walker - Foot (NP) OUT

OL Joe Dahl - Back (NP) Questionable 

OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai - Foot (LP) Questionable 

LB Christian Jones - Knee (LP) Questionable  

CB Darryl Roberts - Hip/Groin (LP) Questionable 

T Taylor Decker - Back (FP)

DT Danny Shelton - Wrist (FP)

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (FP)

TE T.J. Hockenson - Toe (FP)

More from SI All Lions:

Should Adrian Peterson Retire at End of 2020 Season

'I'm Going to Come Out and Dominate': Griffen Wants to Prove Zimmer Wrong

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 9 Predictions

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Vikings

Matthew Stafford Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jahlani Tavai Trending Toward Being Second-Round Bust

Read more on the struggles of Detroit Lions second-year linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

Logan Lamorandier

by

OnePrideMania57

Should Adrian Peterson Retire at Season's End?

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly dives into whether Adrian Peterson should retire at season's end

Daniel Kelly

by

Drewst18

Lions' Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: Walker, Golladay Out

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 9 injury report released Thursday.

John Maakaron

Jeff Okudah Has Best Game of Rookie Season

Read more on Jeff Okudah having the best game of his rookie campaign in Week 8 against the Colts

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Vikings

Read more on the three keys to victory for the Lions this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

'I'm Going to Come Out and Dominate': Griffen Wants to Prove Zimmer Wrong

Read more on why new Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen is unhappy with Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Can Beat Vikings with Chase Daniel

Read more on why the Lions can beat the Vikings this Sunday with backup quarterback Chase Daniel under center

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 9 Predictions

Read more on who the NFL team publishers believe will be victorious in Week 9 of the NFL season.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions Stand Pat as Trade Deadline Expires

Read more on the Detroit Lions decision not to make any deals by the NFL trade deadline.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Matthew Stafford Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Detroit Lions Matthew Stafford could miss Vikings game due to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever